Hope Center modifies services, closes foot traffic

The Hope Center posted on its Facebook page Friday that it will close the building off from foot traffic and normal day center services.

This is "Stage 2" for the center's level of services. Mail services, messages and hygiene kits will be provided to guests through the first window on the west side of the building. Guests can receive coffee and food through the second window.

Individual advocacy services will continue to be provided by appointment.

"With increased numbers of guests, we believe it is in everyone's best interest that we modify services to help keep people healthy and safe," the Hope Center said in a statement. "At this time, we do not intend to close."

