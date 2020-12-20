Hospitalizations and active cases fall as death toll climbs

South Dakota's divergent trends continued Sunday as the state saw further decreases in hospitalizations and active COVID-19 cases, but 11 more deaths moved the state to No. 6 - passing Rhode Island - in the number of deaths per thousand residents. Only New Jersey, New York, Massachusetts, North Dakota and Connecticut have lost more citizens per capita to the pandemic.

The 11 deaths reported Sunday bring South Dakota's total to 1,361 with 415 of those in December. The reports included six women and five men. So far, 700 men and 661 women have died from COVID-19 illnesses in the state. Three of the deaths reported Sunday were in Minnehaha County and two came from Lincoln and Union counties. There was one death reported in Beadle, Brown, Day and Yankton counties.

There were 391 new cases reported in the state Sunday out of 1,103 people tested. That brings the total number of infections in the state to 94,727 with 8,270 of those still considered active - a decrease of 226 from Saturday. Hospitals across the state are treating 345 patients with 66 in intensive care units and 36 on ventilators. In the Black Hills region, there are 66 patients in hospitals with 13 in ICU and six on ventilators.