Hospitalizations and active cases fall as death toll climbs

South Dakota's divergent trends continued Sunday as the state saw further decreases in hospitalizations and active COVID-19 cases, but 11 more deaths moved the state to No. 6 - passing Rhode Island - in the number of deaths per thousand residents. Only New Jersey, New York, Massachusetts, North Dakota and Connecticut have lost more citizens per capita to the pandemic.
The 11 deaths reported Sunday bring South Dakota's total to 1,361 with 415 of those in December. The reports included six women and five men. So far, 700 men and 661 women have died from COVID-19 illnesses in the state. Three of the deaths reported Sunday were in Minnehaha County and two came from Lincoln and Union counties. There was one death reported in Beadle, Brown, Day and Yankton counties.
There were 391 new cases reported in the state Sunday out of 1,103 people tested. That brings the total number of infections in the state to 94,727 with 8,270 of those still considered active - a decrease of 226 from Saturday. Hospitals across the state are treating 345 patients with 66 in intensive care units and 36 on ventilators. In the Black Hills region, there are 66 patients in hospitals with 13 in ICU and six on ventilators.
As of Sunday morning, South Dakota has vaccinated 6,311 residents with the Pfizer vaccine. Of those, 677 have been in Pennington County and 79 in Meade County. Other Black Hills counties have administered fewer than 10 doses.
Pennington County reported 51 positive tests on 132 people tested Sunday. The county's total number of infections rose to 10,505 with active cases falling by 25 to 1,075. Lawrence County reported 17 new infections and Oglala-Lakota County had five. Butte and Custer counties had three new cases and Meade and Fall River counties added two.
Minnehaha County led the state with 80 positive tests and there were 29 in Lincoln County and 27 in Yankton County. Union County added 18 new cases and there were 16 in Codington and Davison counties. Brown County reported 14 positive tests and there were 11 in Brookings County.
Hughes and Moody counties each added eight new infections and Kingsbury County had seven. Corson County had six cases, Tripp County added five and there were four in Aurora, Edmunds, Perkins and Turner counties. Beadle, Bon Homme, Charles Mix, Clay, Deuel and Dewey counties each reported three positive tests and there were two in Brule, Day, Douglas, Grant, Haakon, Hanson, Hutchinson, Lake, Lyman and Walworth counties.
There was one new infection in Buffalo, Gregory, Hamlin, Jackson, Jerauld, Marshall, Roberts, Stanley and Todd counties.
Fifty-six children under 19 tested positive on Sunday's report with 65 in their 20s. People over 70 accounted for 40 new cases.
