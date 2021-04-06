Hospitalizations increase, active COVID-19 cases decrease Tuesday

Tuesday's COVID-19 report from the South Dakota Department of Health went in the opposite direction of Monday's. Tuesday report showed hospitalizations increasing and active cases decreasing. No new deaths were reported.

The state reported 163 positive tests Tuesday to bring the state's total to 118,680 with 2,419 of those still considered active - down 66 from Monday's report. Hospitalizations grew by 10 to 98 on Tuesday with 21 people in intensive care units and 10 on ventilators. In the Black Hills region, hospitals are treating five patients with no one in ICU or on a ventilator.

Minnehaha County was the highest in the state with 73 new infections and Lincoln County added 20.

Pennington County had 14 positive tests with 115 cases still considered active. Custer County had three new cases and Lawrence County added two. There was one positive test in Meade and Oglala-Lakota counties.

Beadle and Brookings counties each had seven new infections and there were six in Brown and Codington county. Kingsbury and Turner counties each reported three positive tests and there were two in Davison and union counties.

One new infection was recorded in Day, Douglas, Edmunds, Grant, Haakon, Hand, McPherson, Mellette, Spink and Tripp counties.

Thirty-two of the 163 new infections Tuesday were in children under 19 and 31 were people in their 20s. Seven people over 70 tested positive.