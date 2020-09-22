Hospitalizations reach record levels as active cases drop in state

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 illnesses in South Dakota is at record levels. There are now 178 people being treated in hospitals across the state — up 17 from Monday — with 32 in the Monument Health system.

Two patients are between 10-19 and seven are in their 20s. There were 26 people admitted to Monument on Monday.

The number of older people becoming infected with COVID-19 continues to rise. There were 44 new cases among people over 70 on Tuesday. These cases cause concern because 131 of the 202 deaths in the state have involved patients over 70.

The state added 320 new cases on 1,323 cases Tuesday. The number of active cases fell by 73 to 2,817 as almost 400 people were listed as recovered patients. Of the 320 new cases, nine were in children under 10. Forty-three children between 10-19 tested positive Monday and 49 more in their 20s.

Active cases in Pennington County fell below 300 for the first time since August 27. There were 37 new cases on 114 tests in Pennington County with 60 people listed as recovering from their infections.

Meade County reported 13 new cases and Lawrence County added eight. Custer County reported three new cases and Butte County added two. Oglala-Lakota and fall River counties reported no new infections Tuesday.