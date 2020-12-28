Hospitalizations rise while active and new cases continue to fall

The good news of dropping active cases and the remarkably low number of positive coronavirus tests was tempered a bit by the equally low number of tests reported out Monday.
The South Dakota Department of Health's daily report showed 267 new cases on only 484 people tested for a positivity rate of 55.2%. The number of active cases fell again to 6,523 - a decrease of 172 from Sunday's report.
The number of people vaccinated for COVID-19 grew Sunday. There have been 9,875 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered and 4,924 doses of the Moderna version. The total number of South Dakotans vaccinated is 14,799.
The one statistic to move in a negative direction was the number of people hospitalized in the state. That number grew by 14 to 288 Monday. There are 60 people in intensive care units and 35 people on ventilators. Black Hills region hospitals are treating 70 patients with 11 in ICUs and seven on ventilators.
Black Hills counties all reported high positivity rates Monday. Pennington County added 41 new cases on 44 tests. The total number of positive tests in the county is 10,950 with 897 of those infections still considered active.
Lawrence County reported 12 positive tests out of 16 and Butte County had eight positive tests in 12. Six of the 10 tests in Meade County came back positive as did four of the seven tests in Oglala-Lakota County. Custer and Fall River counties each reported three new cases. There were only three tests in Fall River County and four in Custer.
Minnehaha County reported 58 new infections. Brown County had 24 new cases and there were 23 in Lincoln. Codington County reported 15 positive tests and Yankton County added 10.
Brookings and Roberts counties each added seven new cases and there were five in Beadle, Clay and Walworth counties.
Bon Homme County reported four new infections and Davison and Haakon each added three. There were two new cases in Dewey, Edmunds, Hamlin, Hutchinson, Marshall and McCook counties and one in Brule, Campbell, Clark, Corson, Grant, Hughes, Jackson, Potter, Spink, Stanley and Turner counties.
Thirty-four of the new cases were in children under 19 and 39 were people in their 20s. Twenty-nine people over 70 tested positive Sunday.