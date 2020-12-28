Hospitalizations rise while active and new cases continue to fall

The good news of dropping active cases and the remarkably low number of positive coronavirus tests was tempered a bit by the equally low number of tests reported out Monday.

The South Dakota Department of Health's daily report showed 267 new cases on only 484 people tested for a positivity rate of 55.2%. The number of active cases fell again to 6,523 - a decrease of 172 from Sunday's report.

The number of people vaccinated for COVID-19 grew Sunday. There have been 9,875 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered and 4,924 doses of the Moderna version. The total number of South Dakotans vaccinated is 14,799.

The one statistic to move in a negative direction was the number of people hospitalized in the state. That number grew by 14 to 288 Monday. There are 60 people in intensive care units and 35 people on ventilators. Black Hills region hospitals are treating 70 patients with 11 in ICUs and seven on ventilators.

Black Hills counties all reported high positivity rates Monday. Pennington County added 41 new cases on 44 tests. The total number of positive tests in the county is 10,950 with 897 of those infections still considered active.