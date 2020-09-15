Hospitalizations spike as active cases continue to fall in state

South Dakota COVID-19 indicators are moving in different directions, according to the daily report by the Department of Health.
The number of active cases in the state continues to drop. After reaching a high of more than 3,000, there are 2,386 active cases Tuesday — down 133 from Monday.
However, the number of people hospitalized increased by 23 to 133. The number of patients in the Monument Health system increased by four to 24 Tuesday. The number of tests is limiting the number of new infections reported each day.
For Tuesday's report, fewer than 1,000 tests were returned. There were 195 new cases in the state on only 959 tests — a 20.3% positive rate. Pennington County added 27 new positives and only five negative tests in Tuesday's report. Meade County reported 13 positives on 26 tests.
Oglala-Lakota County added one new infection and Lawrence, Butte, Custer and Fall River counties all reported no new infections on 30 total tests for those four counties.
Minnehaha County reported 40 new cases Tuesday and Lincoln County added 21. Brown County reported 15 new infections and Clay County added nine. Codington County had six new cases reported and Davison, Gregory, Tripp and Yankton counties each added five. Edmunds, Lake and McCook counties reported four new cases and Brookings, Clark, Hand, Hughes, and Union counties added three.
Day, Deuel, Grant and Roberts counties reported two new cases and Beadle, Day, Haakon, Hamlin, Jerauld, McPherson, Perkins and Potter counties each added one new infection.
Six of the 195 new cases were in children under 10 and 19 were in children between 10 and 19. People in their 20s made up 48 new cases and people over 70 are responsible for 26 new infections.
South Dakota’s public universities have the following active case counts Wednesday morning:
- South Dakota Mines: 17 students, 1 staff, 100 quarantined
- Black Hills State University: 9 students, 1 staff, 32 quarantined
- University of South Dakota: 21 students, 1 staff, 259 quarantined
- South Dakota State University: 22 students, 3 staff, 155 quarantined
- Dakota State University: 4 students, 26 quarantined.
- Northern State University: 19 students, 5 staff, 81 quarantined.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.