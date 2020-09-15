Hospitalizations spike as active cases continue to fall in state

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

South Dakota COVID-19 indicators are moving in different directions, according to the daily report by the Department of Health.

The number of active cases in the state continues to drop. After reaching a high of more than 3,000, there are 2,386 active cases Tuesday — down 133 from Monday.

However, the number of people hospitalized increased by 23 to 133. The number of patients in the Monument Health system increased by four to 24 Tuesday. The number of tests is limiting the number of new infections reported each day.

For Tuesday's report, fewer than 1,000 tests were returned. There were 195 new cases in the state on only 959 tests — a 20.3% positive rate. Pennington County added 27 new positives and only five negative tests in Tuesday's report. Meade County reported 13 positives on 26 tests.

Oglala-Lakota County added one new infection and Lawrence, Butte, Custer and Fall River counties all reported no new infections on 30 total tests for those four counties.