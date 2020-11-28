Hospitalized twice and reeling from PTSD, 39-year-old South Dakota mother stays on oxygen after COVID-19

'Wopila'

Candi said that when her family moved to Rapid City, they felt their prayers were answered because they were able to find a beautiful new home. By the time she moved, she saw a need to help cook for Meals for Relatives.

“In our culture, it’s called Wopila, ‘to give back.’ I told (my children) this is what we’re going to do for our Wopila, we’re going to give back and we’re going to cook for these COVID-19 families,” Candi said.

Every week from May until the time she contracted COVID-19, Candi and her children took a night to cook for Indigenous families who have COVID-19 and would deliver the meals to their homes with no contact, eliminating any chance of transmission.

One day, Candi delivered food to an elder’s home, and the elder invited her inside.

“I contracted COVID-19 because for one moment, I forgot,” Candi said. “I didn’t wear my mask when I went to visit an elder. I went into their home because they offered me coffee and wanted to visit. We’re supposed to protect our elders and keep our distance from our elders, and I had a meal with them for over 20 minutes until I noticed they were coughing.”