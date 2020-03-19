Hospitals postpone non-essential measures, respond to coronavirus

As the state continues to report positive cases of COVID-19, more hospitals and clinics are focusing on treatment and prevention of the coronavirus and postponing non-essential procedures.
The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services announced Thursday that all elective surgeries, non-essential medical, surgical and dental procedures be delayed during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Monument Health
A spokesperson for Monument Health said they’re in the process of evaluating its non-essential services, but weren't ready to report any specific changes or postponements yet.
Monument Health Rapid City Urgent Care at 2116 Jackson Blvd. began serving as a COVID-19 Assessment Center on Thursday to exclusively treat patients who have respiratory illness symptoms and possible COVID-19 symptoms. This will help separate potential COVID-19 patients from other patients at Monument Health clinics until they are confirmed or cleared.
Walk-ins to Monument’s assessment center are welcome, though individuals should call the Nurse Triage Line at 800-279-1466 if they suspect they have COVID-19.
Monument Health in Spearfish has opened a drive-through testing site for patients who have been pre-screened by phone before visiting. The drive-through testing is at 1420 N. 10th Street in Spearfish.
Patients can stay inside their car while a Monument Health caregiver collects a test sample using a cotton swab in the patient’s nose. From there, the swab is sent for testing at the state’s public health lab in Pierre.
Custer, Lead-Deadwood and Sturgis will offer similar drive-through testing at their clinics. Monument patients should call their provider, or the Nurse Triage Line, to be screened and scheduled.
Monument Health has also partnered with American Well to help patients with e-visits, which cost $59 or potentially less with insurance.
Visitor access to Monument’s facilities have also been limited to one or two entrances per facility. Visitors are asked several screening questions before they are permitted to enter. Patients are also only allowed one visitor at a time.
Visitors to patients in isolation — those who have potentially infectious conditions — should limit the number of times they leave and enter a patient’s room in order to conserve personal protective equipment.
Clinics
Black Hills Surgical Hospital (BHSH) and its partner clinics have limited access to facilities to the main front entrance. Patients, staff, physicians, contractors and vendors are screened by clinical staff before they’re able to enter facilities. The screening includes symptoms, travel history questions and a temperature check.
BHSH has also narrowed criteria for surgical procedures as well as postponed the majority of procedures. Staff and families were also given travel restrictions by BHSH and its partner clinics to limit potential spread of the virus. Any staff member who has traveled recently, or who has an immediate family member who traveled recently, all must self-quarantine for 14 days at home.
Employees who can work from home can telecommute in order to minimize contact.
All of these measures help refocus support to Black Hills Urgent Care clinics, which opened drive-through coronavirus screening and testing last week in Rapid City, Spearfish and Gillette.
East River
On the eastern side of the state at Avera, a multidisciplinary group of Avera physicians has developed a surgical case triage protocol that outlines a phased approach to decisions about elective surgeries during the pandemic. The group has postponed some elective surgical procedures; necessary and critical procedures are still available to patients.
Kevin Post, chief medical officer for Avera Medical Group, said he emphasizes that Avera is looking to postpone procedures, rather than cancel them altogether.
Sanford Health hasn’t made any changes at this time in regard to elective surgeries or non-essential procedures.
However, Sanford has restricted all visitors to immediate family members only, and will allow one visitor per patient. Family members who enter Sanford facilities will be screened with symptom checks and travel questions. Access is limited to a few specific entry points in each facility.