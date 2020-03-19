Hospitals postpone non-essential measures, respond to coronavirus

BHSH has also narrowed criteria for surgical procedures as well as postponed the majority of procedures. Staff and families were also given travel restrictions by BHSH and its partner clinics to limit potential spread of the virus. Any staff member who has traveled recently, or who has an immediate family member who traveled recently, all must self-quarantine for 14 days at home.

Employees who can work from home can telecommute in order to minimize contact.

All of these measures help refocus support to Black Hills Urgent Care clinics, which opened drive-through coronavirus screening and testing last week in Rapid City, Spearfish and Gillette.

East River

On the eastern side of the state at Avera, a multidisciplinary group of Avera physicians has developed a surgical case triage protocol that outlines a phased approach to decisions about elective surgeries during the pandemic. The group has postponed some elective surgical procedures; necessary and critical procedures are still available to patients.

Kevin Post, chief medical officer for Avera Medical Group, said he emphasizes that Avera is looking to postpone procedures, rather than cancel them altogether.