House committee kills bill requiring Gov. Noem to disclose security costs for campaign trips

“If the governor travels to Sioux Falls and the information becomes available that we spent $10,000 to protect her on that trip to Sioux Falls and that became public, and then a week after that we take a trip to Mobridge or Mitchell and we spent $1,000 on one of those trips and that information became public afterwards, bad actors could handpick the areas they want to cause harm at,” Price said as an example of what could happen if the bill passed.

Gilbertson gave examples of when Highway Patrol officers protected justices in the past, but he did not explain how the bill compromises their safety or security if costs were released retroactively. Howard pointed this out in her rebuttal.

“We are not asking for security details. We’re asking for an aggregate cost, a total cost, after the fact,” Howard said. “Don’t get distracted by the shiny objects.”

Other proponents to the bill included David Bordewyk, a lobbyist for the South Dakota Newspaper Association, who argued that while protecting the governor and other state officials is important, we can at least “release aggregate costs without jeopardizing security.”