House committee kills bill requiring Gov. Noem to disclose security costs for campaign trips

The House State Affairs Committee voted 11-2 on Friday morning to kill a bill that would have required the state to disclose security costs incurred when Gov. Kristi Noem campaigned for President Trump and other Republican candidates.
House Bill 1089 garnered interest from bipartisan leaders and state residents who inquired about Noem’s security costs while making campaign stops throughout the nation in 2020. Noem was guarded by South Dakota Highway Patrol officers on these trips.
The Rapid City Journal and other media outlets have sought the information. Noem’s office initially denied a records request from the Journal and has since asked for an extension to respond to the request as the office deals with “legislative matters.” The Office of Hearing Examiners in Pierre has since granted their request for an extension.
Rep. Taffy Howard, a Rapid City Republican and the bill’s sponsor, argued that other states like Washington and Louisiana disclose security costs and pointed to Noem’s promise to be a “sunshine state” and the “most transparent administration” in the state's history.
Howard said if the state doesn’t disclose these costs, we are “eroding freedoms bit by bit.”
Representatives heard opposing arguments from a high-ranking state official, Secretary Craig Price from the Department of Public Safety, and former Supreme Court Chief Justice David Gilbertson, who said he was speaking as a private citizen.
Price said the Highway Patrol has a duty to protect the governor and other state officials and argued that if the bill passes and the financial information is released the governor would be at risk.
The information about security costs could reveal the size of the security detail, travel details, potential threats being investigated, the location of security resources and personnel, routines of the person being protected, the training provided, the equipment DPS buys, and frequently-visited locations by state officials, Price argued.
“If the governor travels to Sioux Falls and the information becomes available that we spent $10,000 to protect her on that trip to Sioux Falls and that became public, and then a week after that we take a trip to Mobridge or Mitchell and we spent $1,000 on one of those trips and that information became public afterwards, bad actors could handpick the areas they want to cause harm at,” Price said as an example of what could happen if the bill passed.
Gilbertson gave examples of when Highway Patrol officers protected justices in the past, but he did not explain how the bill compromises their safety or security if costs were released retroactively. Howard pointed this out in her rebuttal.
“We are not asking for security details. We’re asking for an aggregate cost, a total cost, after the fact,” Howard said. “Don’t get distracted by the shiny objects.”
Other proponents to the bill included David Bordewyk, a lobbyist for the South Dakota Newspaper Association, who argued that while protecting the governor and other state officials is important, we can at least “release aggregate costs without jeopardizing security.”
“We know the approximate costs to construct a fence around the governor’s mansion last year,” Bordewyk argued, pointing to its $400,000 cost as an example.
Four Black Hills residents also spoke in support of the bill, including Tim Waltner, who argued that if Billie Sutton had won for the governor’s seat in 2018 and had been campaigning for Democratic candidates all over the country, people would still want to know his security costs.
A constituent read an email on behalf of Rep. Phil Jensen, who said he’s disheartened to know the governor’s office may have intervened in asking previous sponsors of the bill to remove their names from the bill. He also said he’s disheartened that Howard has been harassed for proposing the legislation.
Rep. Tim Goodwin motioned to move the bill to the 41st legislative day. South Dakota has 40 legislative days, so the motion would effectively kill the bill.
Before legislators could vote, Rep. Jamie Smith motioned to recommend the bill pass on the House floor. This motion failed on a 10-3 vote. The motion to kill the bill passed 11-2.
Howard told the Journal that if the vote was closer, she would try a “smoke-out” in the House, which means she would bring the bill to the House floor for a vote. She said she will continue to argue that the costs be released by way of Senate Bill 165, which has a similar goal of disclosing certain expenditures for safety and security.