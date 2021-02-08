House defeats resolution that cited nation's 'positive record on race and slavery'

Four lawmakers stood alone in the House on Monday as they voted in support of a resolution that said the U.S. has a “positive record on race and slavery,” a resolution for Black History Month that failed on a 64-4 vote.

Rep. Phil Jensen, a Republican from Rapid City, had proposed the resolution and as well as an amendment, which was added on a 35-33 vote Monday. Jensen, along with Reps. Taffy Howard of Rapid City, Bethany Soye and Kaleb Weis, were the only representatives to vote in favor of the resolution.

House Concurrent Resolution 6005 had garnered national attention for being “revisionist history” in anticipation of the vote Monday.

Rep. Linda Duba had proposed a different amendment which removed language about a “positive record” on slavery and included more state-specific history, but the amendment failed. Duba said the amendment came in part from the state’s African-American museum.

Jensen said he intended the resolution to be written for teachers as supplemental instructional material.