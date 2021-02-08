House defeats resolution that cited nation's 'positive record on race and slavery'

Four lawmakers stood alone in the House on Monday as they voted in support of a resolution that said the U.S. has a “positive record on race and slavery,” a resolution for Black History Month that failed on a 64-4 vote.
Rep. Phil Jensen, a Republican from Rapid City, had proposed the resolution and as well as an amendment, which was added on a 35-33 vote Monday. Jensen, along with Reps. Taffy Howard of Rapid City, Bethany Soye and Kaleb Weis, were the only representatives to vote in favor of the resolution.
House Concurrent Resolution 6005 had garnered national attention for being “revisionist history” in anticipation of the vote Monday.
Rep. Linda Duba had proposed a different amendment which removed language about a “positive record” on slavery and included more state-specific history, but the amendment failed. Duba said the amendment came in part from the state’s African-American museum.
Jensen said he intended the resolution to be written for teachers as supplemental instructional material.
Rep. Tony Randolph, a Black Republican from Rapid City, said the resolution would keep a “ball bouncing that doesn’t need to bounce anymore.”
“I’m not a fan of (Black History Month) because it creates division. Black history in America is American history,” Randolph said. “This is probably the most uncomfortable that it gets for me when I’m talking about my own skin color. It’s irrelevant. I’m an American. I don’t know how many of you… look at my skin color first. If you do, it means you don’t know me.”
Rep. Shawn Bordeaux, a Democrat from Mission, said as one of the few “mixed-race” people in the room that “if we’re going to heal, we’re going to have to have difficult conversations, but not like this.”
Rep. Erin Healy, a Democrat from Sioux Falls, said on the House floor that she didn’t support the resolution “because it takes history out of context” and added that there’s “nothing positive that can be said about slavery,” pointing to disparities that still exist today in education, wealth and “well-being.”