How Monument Health plans to go “back to normal” with returning staff, elective procedures

Surgeons at Monument Health started scheduling elective procedures Tuesday for a week in advance. The earliest the hospital could now perform an elective surgery is May 12, if all goes according to plan.

Surgeries and procedures fall under four categories: emergent, urgent, compelling (cases where delays of surgical treatment by more than 60 days could cause problems) and elective. Elective procedures halted March 23.

The hospital has continued to conduct emergent and urgent procedures over the last few weeks. Compelling procedures will be the first to resume, in addition to elective procedures.

“All surgeries are medically necessary or we wouldn’t do them, but (elective procedures) are not time-sensitive,” said Dr. Steven Maser, vice president and medical director of Monument Health Orthopedic and Specialty Hospital. An example of an elective procedure is total joint replacement, he explained.

“A patient who’s got significant hip pain and can barely walk, if they do their procedure today or three months today, their outcome won’t be any different,” Maser said. “We can get that good outcome today or three months from today, their outcome won’t be any different.”