Huron fatality one of 21 new coronavirus cases in SD

There are 21 new reported cases of COVID-19 in the state as of Wednesday, including one fatality — a woman in her 50s from Huron.

The state now has 129 new cases, including two people who died of the virus. The previous fatality was a Pennington County man in his 60s who died March 10 in Sioux Falls.

Family members self-identified to multiple media outlets Wednesday that Mari Hofer, a teacher at James Valley Christian, died of COVID-19 on Saturday.

Hofer is the niece of Rep. Bob Glanzer, who tested positive for COVID-19 and is in critical but stable condition at Avera McKennan’s intensive care unit in Sioux Falls.

The state and family were waiting since Saturday to confirm that COVID-19 was her cause of death. The new fatality was updated on the Department of Health’s website on Wednesday.

Family members of Hofer say she died suddenly on Saturday. The family received her test results on the following Tuesday.

Joshua Clayton, epidemiologist for the Department of Health, said there are differing levels of severity of COVID-19 and it can impact patients in different ways.