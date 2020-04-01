Huron fatality one of 21 new coronavirus cases in SD

There are 21 new reported cases of COVID-19 in the state as of Wednesday, including one fatality — a woman in her 50s from Huron.
The state now has 129 new cases, including two people who died of the virus. The previous fatality was a Pennington County man in his 60s who died March 10 in Sioux Falls.
Family members self-identified to multiple media outlets Wednesday that Mari Hofer, a teacher at James Valley Christian, died of COVID-19 on Saturday.
Hofer is the niece of Rep. Bob Glanzer, who tested positive for COVID-19 and is in critical but stable condition at Avera McKennan’s intensive care unit in Sioux Falls.
The state and family were waiting since Saturday to confirm that COVID-19 was her cause of death. The new fatality was updated on the Department of Health’s website on Wednesday.
Family members of Hofer say she died suddenly on Saturday. The family received her test results on the following Tuesday.
Joshua Clayton, epidemiologist for the Department of Health, said there are differing levels of severity of COVID-19 and it can impact patients in different ways.
“The exact presentation is always going to be a little bit different for individuals,” Clayton said. “Underlying factors that may have contributed to the speed at which the illness impacted the decedent that’s been announced today is not fully known, but from what we’ve seen both nationally and internationally, the typical presentation is an individual who goes through that progression of illness over a longer period of time. The presentation we’ve seen is not the typical presentation.”
Clayton said he couldn’t say whether the testing for COVID-19 on Hofer was done posthumously, or while she was living.
“COVID-19 is required to be an underlying cause of their current illness that led to death and that’s being reported on their death certificate,” Clayton said. “Then we receive that information here at the health department.”
Kim Malsam-Rysdon, state health secretary, said the state is aware of the model from the University of Washington that predicts South Dakota will see 200 coronavirus deaths.
“We are familiar with that model. What is not very transparent about it, however, is how they are actually measuring the impact of those community mitigation factors,” she said. “We can’t really comment on how realistic their numbers are.”
Other counties with new cases include singular cases in Brookings, Brown and Hughes counties. Lincoln County reported six new cases; Minnehaha added nine; Yankton added two.
The Brookings County case was previously reported as a case in Kingsbury County by the Department of Health. Both patients in Brookings County recovered.
The case in Hughes County is not related to the previous case of an inmate who tested positive at the women’s prison in Pierre, health department officials reported Wednesday.
The Department of Health could not comment on where the employee at the Black Hills VA worked who tested positive for COVID-19, how many people he or she came into contact with, the person's county of residence, or age or gender.
“The information around where that individual worked is going to be released by that individual facility,” Clayton said.
The Journal is waiting on a response from Teresa Forbes, a public affairs officer for the VA.
No new counties have been listed as having community spread today.
Clayton said 80 percent of individuals with COVID-19 develop mild to moderate respiratory infection. For those individuals with the disease, about 15 percent require hospitalization.
A smaller subset, around 5 percent, require advanced care. One percent end up dying from COVID-19, he said.
