Hydroxychloroquine trial sees 270 participants despite FDA warnings

Hydroxychloroquine has been used as a COVID-19 treatment for 270 patients in the state’s trial so far, despite the FDA’s warning of serious heart rhythm problems in patients who receive the treatment.
The FDA has cautioned against its use outside of hospital clinical trials.
Kim Malsam-Rysdon said Wednesday that the 270 patients include both inpatients and outpatients, including those from other states within Sanford Health’s network across North Dakota and parts of Minnesota. Sanford is leading the trial in conjunction with Avera and Monument Health.
Malsam-Rysdon said the trial enrollment numbers are low so far because not as many people are hospitalized with COVID-19 so far, “which is a great problem to have,” she said.
“This was geared towards people that are hospitalized primarily, as well as positive cases on an outpatient basis,” she said.
The most recent Department of Health data shows that 230 people have been hospitalized in South Dakota so far with COVID-19, with 72 of those currently in the hospital.
Malsam-Rysdon did not directly respond to a question about the FDA warnings of serious heart problems, or any potential fatalities because of hydroxychloroquine.
Dr. Susan Hoover, who specializes in infectious disease at Sanford Health, previously said physicians at Sanford who treat hospitalized patients with COVID-19 have taken the health risks into account, and closely monitor any patients who receive the drug.
“The potential toxicity of treatments is part of what makes it essential to use them as part of studies, with close monitoring,” Hoover said.
State response
Gov. Kristi Noem said the state gets new guidance every day on how they can spend the $1.25 billion in funding received from the stimulus bill that passed in Congress.
Noem said there are a few ways the state can use it, and that there is a lot of guidance on healthcare spending.
“We can spend it for delivering healthcare to individuals,” she said, noting it can also be used to pay employees, individuals or entities delivering a response to COVID-19. “The guidance is changing quite often, and the (Department of the Treasury) gives out pages on that every day.”
Noem also said in a call with state legislators Wednesday that there was mention of going to a special session in June, but Noem said she wasn’t sure it was necessary. She said the Legislature could reunite again in September to make any financial or state budget decisions.
Regarding any plan Smithfield Foods has to reopen in the coming weeks, Noem said the company would release information on that shortly and that they’ll have a phased-in approach to getting back to full production. Noem said they would “hopefully” be in full production sometime next week.
The mass testing event for Smithfield Foods employees and their families has merited a combined 2,600 COVID-19 tests on Monday and Tuesday, which Malsam-Rysdon said will be evident in Department of Health data by Thursday.
Noem also thanked the National Guard for their response to the pandemic so far, noting they’ve set up alternate care facilities both in Sioux Falls and Rapid City.
Noem also said the National Guard has staffed an emergency operations center, two call centers which conduct contact tracing in Rapid City and Sioux Falls, 25 ambulance teams, 21 ground teams and 4 air support teams which could transport patients across the state. The National Guard also has contingency plans for food distribution, she said.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.