Hydroxychloroquine trial sees 270 participants despite FDA warnings

Dr. Susan Hoover, who specializes in infectious disease at Sanford Health, previously said physicians at Sanford who treat hospitalized patients with COVID-19 have taken the health risks into account, and closely monitor any patients who receive the drug.

“The potential toxicity of treatments is part of what makes it essential to use them as part of studies, with close monitoring,” Hoover said.

State response

Gov. Kristi Noem said the state gets new guidance every day on how they can spend the $1.25 billion in funding received from the stimulus bill that passed in Congress.

Noem said there are a few ways the state can use it, and that there is a lot of guidance on healthcare spending.

“We can spend it for delivering healthcare to individuals,” she said, noting it can also be used to pay employees, individuals or entities delivering a response to COVID-19. “The guidance is changing quite often, and the (Department of the Treasury) gives out pages on that every day.”