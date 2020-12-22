 Skip to main content
Indian Health Service delivers 1,950 doses of Pfizer vaccine to South Dakota
Indian Health Service delivers 1,950 doses of Pfizer vaccine to South Dakota

  • Updated
Jerilyn Church, CEO of the Great Plains Tribal Leaders Health Board, receives the first dose of her COVID-19 vaccine live on Facebook.

 Screenshot from Facebook

Indian Health Services (IHS) distributed 1,950 doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to the Great Plains region and plans to distribute 3,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine to the region.

IHS said it worked with tribal communities to design distribution plans based on each local community and the unique populations and geographical characteristics of the community, including preparing for appropriate storage and handling of vaccines.

The following South Dakota IHS facilities in the Great Plains coverage area have chosen to receive the vaccine directly from IHS, not from the state:

  • Bullhead Health Station

  • Cheyenne River Health Center

  • Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribal Health Center

  • Fort Thompson Indian Health Center

  • Kyle Health Center

  • Lacreek District Clinic

  • Lower Brule Service Unit

  • McLaughlin Health Center

  • Oyate Health Center

  • Pierre Indian Learning Center

  • Pierre Urban Indian Clinic

  • Pine Ridge Hospital

  • Rapid City Health Center

  • Rosebud Hospital

  • Sisseton Service Unit

  • South Dakota Urban Indian Clinic

  • Wagner Health Center

  • Wakpala Health Station

  • Wanblee Health Center

“I’m so excited, and a little scared,” Jerilyn Church, Great Plains Tribal Leaders Health Board CEO, said live on Facebook at the Oyate Health Center.

As she received her first dose of the vaccine, she said “I want to encourage everybody that when you get the opportunity to get the vaccine, that you take that opportunity. Stay safe, still wear your masks, still stay six feet apart and stay healthy.”

