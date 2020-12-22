Indian Health Service delivers 1,950 doses of Pfizer vaccine to South Dakota

Indian Health Services (IHS) distributed 1,950 doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to the Great Plains region and plans to distribute 3,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine to the region.
IHS said it worked with tribal communities to design distribution plans based on each local community and the unique populations and geographical characteristics of the community, including preparing for appropriate storage and handling of vaccines.
The following South Dakota IHS facilities in the Great Plains coverage area have chosen to receive the vaccine directly from IHS, not from the state:
Bullhead Health Station
Cheyenne River Health Center
Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribal Health Center
Fort Thompson Indian Health Center
Kyle Health Center
Lacreek District Clinic
Lower Brule Service Unit
McLaughlin Health Center
Oyate Health Center
Pierre Indian Learning Center
Pierre Urban Indian Clinic
Pine Ridge Hospital
Rapid City Health Center
Rosebud Hospital
Sisseton Service Unit
South Dakota Urban Indian Clinic
Wagner Health Center
Wakpala Health Station
Wanblee Health Center
“I’m so excited, and a little scared,” Jerilyn Church, Great Plains Tribal Leaders Health Board CEO, said live on Facebook at the Oyate Health Center.
As she received her first dose of the vaccine, she said “I want to encourage everybody that when you get the opportunity to get the vaccine, that you take that opportunity. Stay safe, still wear your masks, still stay six feet apart and stay healthy.”