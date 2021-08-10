Indigenous history, culture cut from South Dakota standards

She joined the group after trying unsuccessfully for years to get the state government to implement a greater emphasis on Indigenous history and culture in public schools. Johnson said she was one of two tribal members on the 46-member working group, but felt encouraged by the draft they submitted.

When the revised draft was released, she watched in real-time as Native American history was erased. The Department of Education cut in half the number of references to Indigenous Native Americans, tribal, or Oceti Sakowin — the Sioux Nation tribes located in the region.

“We don’t show up for great periods of time. It’s like we don’t exist,” she said.

The Department of Education did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but indicated it was preparing a written statement.

In a statement Friday, Education Secretary Tiffany Sanderson described the standards as “a road map for what students should know and be able to do by the end of each grade.”

Paul Harens, a retired teacher and another member of the working group, said the changes subverted their work. He said they worked hard to build a consensus on the draft and tried to make the standards “apolitical.”