'It takes a toll:' More than 600 have died from COVID-19 in state's long-term care facilities

South Dakota’s long-term care facilities lost as many as 653 nursing home residents to COVID-19 and saw as many as 2,435 test positive for coronavirus, according to data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Service.
Colder months proved to be the deadliest months for COVID-19 in the state: 202 died in October, 521 in November and 542 in December, with most of those deaths among the elderly population in nursing homes.
The week of Dec. 13 alone, South Dakota led the nation in deaths per nursing home residents weekly, at a rate of 18.34 per 1,000 while other states were in the tens per 1,000, according to federal data by CMS.
For most of October and November, a quarter of nursing homes in the state on average told the federal government they were experiencing staffing shortages, Public Integrity reported, while nationwide only 16% of all facilities had the same issue.
Local impacts
At the Monument Health Custer Care Center, long-term care director Connor Fiscarelli said the initial case was among a staff member in the first week of August.
The positive test returned during the week of the Sturgis motorcycle rally, but Fiscarelli previously said it’s unknown if the rally played a factor. The staff member did not work while symptomatic, he said.
The facility then conducted mass testing on all residents and staff. “We found a lot more silent spread than we could have been aware of without that testing,” Fiscarelli said.
Thirteen cases were identified among staff after the mass testing. Within days, the first resident test came back positive on Aug. 11. Soon, 18 residents tested positive for COVID-19.
Months later, CMS data shows 38 residents were hit with COVID-19 and four died.
Meanwhile, at the Monument Health Sturgis Care Center, as many as 32 residents were infected with COVID-19 and five died, CMS data shows. Fiscarelli said last week that these figures may be behind what the hospital has actually seen but did not provide specific new data.
The outbreak at the Sturgis facility lasted from October through December, Fiscarelli said, describing it as “slow, over time” and not “a big cluster.”
“By the time Sturgis got their first case at the end of October, it trickled in very slow,” he said, adding it was because by that time, CMS had sent out testing supplies to long-term care centers across the country.
Both care centers have capacity for 76 residents, Fiscarelli said, but Custer had 37 residents last week and Sturgis had 45. Pre-pandemic, Sturgis had 60-65 residents and Custer had 53-57.
“(This is) one of the areas that’s been hit hardest, at least in our nursing facilities,” he said. “We really didn’t have too many COVID-related deaths in our long-term care facilities.”
Fiscarelli attributed some of the loss to attrition or residents passing away from causes other than COVID-19. A challenge was admitting people into nursing homes, he said.
“The big thing nursing homes saw across the country and definitely in our facility is the impact it had on staffing availability,” he said.
Staffing shortages were evident as more staff were out sick with COVID-19. Being in a rural community makes recruitment more challenging, Fiscarelli said, noting the Custer Care Center relies on contract labor. The availability of contract labor wasn’t as present as it was pre-pandemic, he said.
As staff availability decreased, Fiscarelli said the Custer Care Center chose to not admit new residents during that time to make sure they had enough staff to care for all the residents.
Human impacts
Residents and families have struggled with the pandemic’s emotional effects, Fiscarelli said, noting Monument Health’s facilities have tried to make visitation “as available as possible” within regulatory requirements on county spread and other factors.
“If someone’s used to seeing their wife every single day prior to the pandemic, it was reduced tremendously,” he said. “A focus across the state has been, what can we do to mitigate the psycho-social impact this (pandemic) has had on residents?”
Staff have had a challenging time with the pandemic in two major ways, Fiscarelli said.
“This has been a very emotional time for caregivers in all settings, not just nursing homes,” he said. “In nursing homes, if someone passes due to COVID-19, they may have been with that resident for five years and grown relationships with these residents.”
Fiscarelli also said staff worked extra shifts during the pandemic, which “wears on them over time.”
“I can’t say enough about our caregivers up to the plate. They’ve done a wonderful job,” he said.
Veterans hit
At the Michael J. Fitzmaurice State Veterans Home in Hot Springs, CMS data shows 10 residents have contracted COVID-19 and three died.
Superintendent Brad Richardson said the outbreak “happened very quickly.”
“I like to tell the story, if you go to bed at night with one dandelion in your yard, then the next morning you wake up and what do you have? They’re starting to spread,” he said. “We saw similar circumstances that the rest of the state experienced where it slowly grew and expanded.”
Richardson said the VA took every precaution it could, but that by mid-October and for 30 to 45 days after, COVID-19 “took hold of us,” he said of the residents and staff at the facility.
COVID-19 may have entered through one of the staff members who was asymptomatic, Richardson said, adding that the facility had been testing staff twice a week, asked them screening questions and other precautions, such as wearing masks.
The facility did see staffing shortages during October and November when the state saw a major peak in cases, mostly due to staff quarantines following potential exposure either at home or from the workplace, Richardson said.
There was “high anxiety amongst staff and the veterans that live here” once COVID-19 was detected in the facility, Richardson said.
“We were very fortunate it was contained within one household, and the employees (who) got infected were teammates. Even though they wore masks and took precautions since March 13, the virus has passed,” he said. “It took a toll.”
Different story
Some long-term care facilities fared better. At Westhills Village, CMS data shows three residents have had a COVID-19 case, which CEO Daryl Reinicke said last week is actually only one case. Ten to 15 staff have had cases, too, he said.
The resident who had COVID-19 did recover from it, Reinicke said, but has died since then. There are 44 residents in the skilled nursing facility, 50 in assisted living and 340 in independent living.
“We put a lot of emphasis on educating staff on what to watch for. We do all this screening and testing here,” he said. “Fortunately for us, we were able to catch (staff cases) before they were at work.”
Return to normal
The outlook for the future is “looking better” as residents and staff receive their vaccines, Fiscarelli said.
“We’re very happy to see the light at the end of the tunnel,” he said. “We’re happy to start planning for increased visitation, having staff levels return to normal and allowing our residents to have more interactions within the facility.”
Monument Health’s long-term care facilities partnered with Walgreens to vaccinate residents last Monday in Sturgis and Tuesday in Custer with their first doses of the COVID-19 shot.