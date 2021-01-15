'It takes a toll:' More than 600 have died from COVID-19 in state's long-term care facilities

The outbreak at the Sturgis facility lasted from October through December, Fiscarelli said, describing it as “slow, over time” and not “a big cluster.”

“By the time Sturgis got their first case at the end of October, it trickled in very slow,” he said, adding it was because by that time, CMS had sent out testing supplies to long-term care centers across the country.

Both care centers have capacity for 76 residents, Fiscarelli said, but Custer had 37 residents last week and Sturgis had 45. Pre-pandemic, Sturgis had 60-65 residents and Custer had 53-57.

“(This is) one of the areas that’s been hit hardest, at least in our nursing facilities,” he said. “We really didn’t have too many COVID-related deaths in our long-term care facilities.”

Fiscarelli attributed some of the loss to attrition or residents passing away from causes other than COVID-19. A challenge was admitting people into nursing homes, he said.

“The big thing nursing homes saw across the country and definitely in our facility is the impact it had on staffing availability,” he said.