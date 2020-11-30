Jeff Bezos Earth Fund gives $12 million to NDN Collective for climate change initiatives

Jeff Bezos, billionaire Amazon CEO, gave $12 million from his Bezos Earth Fund to Rapid City-based NDN Collective for their efforts against climate change.

Bezos has said his Earth Fund plans to distribute more than $10 billion to scientists, activists and others.

The grant will go towards the NDN Collective's "climate justice work," the group said in a press release, noting it will support smaller Indigenous-led groups working on climate change issues over the course of three years.

The collective works with more than 200 Indigenous-led groups in the U.S. It was founded in 2018.

NDN Collective President and CEO Nick Tilsen said "receiving this substantial grant is part of an overall strategy to shift power, decolonize wealth, and resource Indigenous people who are on the front lines of fighting for justice and equity."

Tilsen said he's aware that receiving a grant from Bezos is "political" in nature, and that the group "will not tiptoe around the fact that Amazon and Jeff Bezos in particular have been rightfully criticized for unjust working conditions, corporate bailouts, and for directly contributing to climate change in the world."

