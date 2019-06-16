Kent Bush has joined the staff of the Rapid City Journal as the editor.
"I am excited to bring Kent Bush to help lead the Journal's great editorial staff," Publisher Matt Tranquill said. "I have known him for several years, and I wanted to bring him here because I know how much he believes in local journalism, how much he cares about his staff, and how hard he will work to bring our readers the best local news possible."
Bush served as both a regional editor and publisher with GateHouse Media since 2007. He is a graduate of Oklahoma State University, where he majored in political science and economics.
"I feel very fortunate to get to work alongside the talented editorial staff at the Journal," said Bush, who began work Monday. "My goals as a new editor are pretty simple. I want to offer support and encouragement to a great news staff and make every effort to add to the local news product we produce."
Bush served as the managing editor of the Chickasha, Oklahoma, Express-Star for 14 years. While there, the newsroom won the Oklahoma Press Association's Sequoyah Award twice as well as a Sweepstakes award from the Associated Press/Oklahoma News Executives.
Bush became publisher of the Augusta Daily Gazette in Kansas in August of 2007 and had since served as a publisher and regional editor with GateHouse Media. He was also a nationally syndicated columnist through the More Content Now news service. In 2017, he was named the GateHouse Media Columnist of the Year.
Bush and his wife, Georgia, have been married for 21 years and have two sons, Blake, 15, and Dawit, 12.