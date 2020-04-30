Laid off workers will lose benefits if they don't return to work as state reopens, official says

The Department of Labor and Regulation reported 5,389 new initial unemployment claims this week and a total of 32,295 claims in the past six weeks during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Marcia Hultman, secretary of Labor and Regulation, said Thursday that the average claims for this time of year would be 1,140 if the pandemic wasn’t a factor.
“The number is consistent with what I anticipated,” Hultman said as the department started taking Pandemic Unemployment Assistance claims for the first time last week. “There was some pent-up demand there.”
Hultman said the numbers don’t reflect newly laid-off workers, but those who were waiting for the appropriate time to file for benefits.
Self-employed, independent contractors, gig workers and freelancers could not file for benefits until April 17, as they had to wait for the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance plan to be available.
Hultman said there will also be some changes with unemployment benefits because of Gov. Kristi Noem’s new plan for the state to return “back to normal.”
As businesses reopen and some receive their PPP loan, people are getting called back to work.
Workers who have been placed on temporary layoffs related to COVID-19 and decline to return to work when called by their employer will lose their unemployment insurance benefits, Hultman said.
“We really want to caution individuals that it is a personal choice to return to work, but there could be an impact to your eligibility for unemployment insurance benefits,” she said. “Just make sure that you’re weighing that carefully, and knowing what your responsibilities are.”
Exceptions to that rule include anyone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19 or have a family member in their care who has been diagnosed with COVID-19. Hultman said there’s a list of conditions to the rule on the Department of Labor’s website.
“Please make sure you’re talking to your employer if the CDC guidelines are being followed, and your employer is taking those precautions,” Hultman said.
Those who are uncomfortable or nervous about returning to work do not have a valid reason to refuse to return to work, Hultman said.
“I don’t want anybody inadvertently doing something wrong with their claim that puts them in a position in the future where they might have to repay those benefits that they weren’t eligible for,” she said.
