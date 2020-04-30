Laid off workers will lose benefits if they don't return to work as state reopens, official says

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Department of Labor and Regulation reported 5,389 new initial unemployment claims this week and a total of 32,295 claims in the past six weeks during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Marcia Hultman, secretary of Labor and Regulation, said Thursday that the average claims for this time of year would be 1,140 if the pandemic wasn’t a factor.

“The number is consistent with what I anticipated,” Hultman said as the department started taking Pandemic Unemployment Assistance claims for the first time last week. “There was some pent-up demand there.”

Hultman said the numbers don’t reflect newly laid-off workers, but those who were waiting for the appropriate time to file for benefits.

Self-employed, independent contractors, gig workers and freelancers could not file for benefits until April 17, as they had to wait for the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance plan to be available.

Hultman said there will also be some changes with unemployment benefits because of Gov. Kristi Noem’s new plan for the state to return “back to normal.”

As businesses reopen and some receive their PPP loan, people are getting called back to work.