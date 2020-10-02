Lawmakers prepare recommendations for spending a portion of the $1.25 billion in federal COVID-19 relief

With a special legislative session tentatively scheduled for next week, lawmakers have outlined their recommendations for how Gov. Kristi Noem could spend $1.25 billion in federal COVID-19 relief.

Noem had announced plans Sept. 21 to call the Legislature to convene on Monday but hasn’t issued the proclamation to officially schedule it. However, Jeffrey Partridge, a Rapid City Republican, said Friday that a “number” of his colleagues have encouraged Noem not to sign the proclamation.

The governor is still planning for the session to happen on Monday, spokesman Ian Fury told the AP. Speaker Steven Haugaard said he’s also working under that assumption, but expected Noem would have issued the proclamation by now.

The state has until Dec. 30 to spend all the $1.25 billion, which is a record-breaking influx of federal relief equivalent to roughly a quarter of the state’s entire budget, the AP reports. Noem had previously announced plans to spend the money as follows: