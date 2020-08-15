Lawrence County man among two coronavirus deaths reported Saturday

One of the two men whose deaths were reported Saturday was the first fatality from Lawrence County during the coronavirus pandemic. The other was from Yankton County. One was in his 60s and the other in his 80s.
There have been 152 COVID-19 related deaths in South Dakota.
The Department of Health reported 94 new cases on 1,435 tests Saturday. That brings the total number of cases in the state to 10,118 with 1,082 of those still listed as active - down 19 from Friday. There are 63 people being treated in hospitals across the state, including 17 in the Monument Health system. Three children under 19 are hospitalized and two are in their 20s.
Seven of the 94 new cases were under 19 but 36 were in their 20s. Only seven of the new cases were in residents over 70.
Pennington and Lawrence counties both reported six new cases Saturday. Pennington County received results on 79 tests and Lawrence County got 18 tests back. There are 110 active cases in Pennington County - up one from Friday.
Custer County reported two positive tests out of seven tests. Oglala-Lakota, Butte and Fall River counties each reported one positive test. Those three counties received a total of 13 results back Saturday. Meade County reported no new cases on eight tests.
Minnehaha County led the state with 23 new cases Saturday and Lincoln County added seven. Brookings County reported six new cases and Yankton, Codington and Corson counties each added five new positive tests.
Brown, Charles Mix, and Turner counties added three new cases and Beadle, Bon Homme, Deuel, Hutchinson and Union counties each reported two new cases.
Aurora, Brule, Clay, Davison, Day, Grant and McCook counties each reported one new case.
