Lawrence County man among two coronavirus deaths reported Saturday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

One of the two men whose deaths were reported Saturday was the first fatality from Lawrence County during the coronavirus pandemic. The other was from Yankton County. One was in his 60s and the other in his 80s.

There have been 152 COVID-19 related deaths in South Dakota.

The Department of Health reported 94 new cases on 1,435 tests Saturday. That brings the total number of cases in the state to 10,118 with 1,082 of those still listed as active - down 19 from Friday. There are 63 people being treated in hospitals across the state, including 17 in the Monument Health system. Three children under 19 are hospitalized and two are in their 20s.

Seven of the 94 new cases were under 19 but 36 were in their 20s. Only seven of the new cases were in residents over 70.

Pennington and Lawrence counties both reported six new cases Saturday. Pennington County received results on 79 tests and Lawrence County got 18 tests back. There are 110 active cases in Pennington County - up one from Friday.