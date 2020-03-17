LEGO team unable to compete in international competition due to coronavirus

A team of sixth-graders from South Middle School who had planned to travel to Greece to compete in a Lego League competition is unable to travel.
The 2020 FIRST (For Inspiration & Recognition of Science & Technology) Championship — a global robotics competition that encourages kids to engage in hands-on STEM experiences— cancelled this year’s competition on Thursday due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19.
The competition would have allowed the team to battle robots from around the world, and showcase an app that they created which helps the deaf/blind community.
The group had planned to go to the FLL (FIRST Lego League) international competition in Greece, which hosts 100 teams from 90 different countries. The team from South Middle School, known as “Lego Jedi,” were the only team from Rapid City, and the only team from the state, to make it this far. They are also one of only five teams in the U.S. who would have made it to Greece.
The Lego Jedi are Tatum Carlton, Tsagaanbaas “Tiger” Duinkherjav, Raymond Placek and Corbin Sparby. They are all in the sixth grade, but started the team when they were still in fourth grade at South Park Elementary School, and they still hold practice there with coach Joy Lundgren.
The competition is judged by “core values,” or teamwork; robot design, where the group talks about their robot’s programming; robot game, where the team competes against another Lego team to complete missions; and an innovative project, where the team researches a problem and designs a solution to fix that problem.
Lego Jedi’s innovative project dealt with the deaf and blind population’s access to public transportation. The team created an app to help deaf/blind people with using buses, taxis and even ride services like Uber and Lyft.
“Since there’s so many deaf/blind people, we thought we could probably help them,” Carlton said.
The team worked with their friend Liam, a deaf/blind student in the district, who uses a Braille keyboard to read. Once Liam reaches his stop on the ride, his device will vibrate to let him know to sign to the driver to stop.
Sparby said his favorite part of the months leading up to the competition included building the robot. Carlton also said she loved building the robot, and completing missions for the robot.
Lundgren said the team is greatly disappointed that they can’t compete, “but it is all a part of the learning experience.” She said the funds they began to raise to go to Greece (they needed $15,000 to go) will go into a fund for next year’s competition fund.