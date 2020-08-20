‘Less than 25’ COVID-19 cases tie back to Sturgis rally so far, DOH reports

State health officials said Thursday that “less than 25” COVID-19 cases tie back to the Sturgis rally, two of which they’ve put out public notices for, and another 22 cases were out-of-state rally-goers who were tested for coronavirus at Monument Health.
Dan Daly, spokesman for Monument Health, told the Journal Thursday morning that the hospital system has seen 22 positive COVID-19 tests come back for out-of-state residents who attended the Sturgis rally.
State epidemiologist Dr. Joshua Clayton said Thursday that there are “less than 25” coronavirus cases relating back to the rally, including two cases for an employee at the Bumpin’ Buffalo Bar and Grill in Hill City and a bar-goer at One-Eyed Jack’s Saloon in Sturgis.
“The whole reason we needed to do a public notice for those cases is that the individual was not able to identify all the persons they may have been around that may have been considered close contacts,” Clayton said, noting the patron of One-Eyed Jack’s was in the bar for more than five hours.
Clayton said the rest of the “less than 25” figure he provided are “several cases reported to us from outside the state of South Dakota.”
DOH won’t report COVID-19 cases for each school district
There are “less than 40 total cases” among K-12 school children, teachers and staff in 19 different districts that have “at least one case” across the state, Clayton said.
But the DOH won’t release specific school names or district names as part of their biweekly media updates. Clayton said the schools will issue their own notifications to students and parents when cases are identified in schools.
“That’s information that’s pertinent to those who are impacted by COVID-19 in that community,” Clayton added. “We’re focusing on reporting the data at a more aggregate level, at the statewide level so there’s some understanding on total number of cases and total number of school districts.”
Clayton said the DOH will issue public notices about cases in schools “when we have issues with larger exposure events.”
Kim Malsam-Rysdon said the DOH will continue to investigate every positive case in a school or university and notify close contacts of their exposure risk.
College students who get tested in their home county or home state — not the county they’re going to school in — will be reported as a case in the county of the school they’re going to, Clayton said, noting the DOH will receive notices about those cases, which counts as “morbidity” for South Dakota.
The DOH will provide an update to its website starting Monday with more information about cases in schools and universities, Clayton said Thursday without mentioning any specifics.
“As students are going back to (schools), we want to make sure that individuals go back safely,” Clayton said. “Just because they may have started the school year last year in a different manner, (they should still take) proper precautions” such as social distancing and wearing a mask, he said.
Two new fatalities, 125 new cases
The DOH reported two new coronavirus fatalities Thursday. The two men who died were from Davison and Minnehaha counties, and were in their 60s and 80s.
The state also reported 125 new COVID-19 cases Thursday including 13 in Pennington County, seven in both Meade and Custer counties, and one new case each in Butte and Lawrence counties.
Thursday’s report brought the state to a total of 157 coronavirus fatalities, 10,691 total cases, 9,265 recoveries and 1,269 active cases.
Health officials reported 1,686 test results Thursday for a positive test rate of 7.4%. The state has performed 169,767 tests on 132,108 people throughout the pandemic.
Five people were newly hospitalized for coronavirus across the state Thursday, marking 53 current hospitalizations and 940 throughout the span of the pandemic.
