‘Less than 25’ COVID-19 cases tie back to Sturgis rally so far, DOH reports

College students who get tested in their home county or home state — not the county they’re going to school in — will be reported as a case in the county of the school they’re going to, Clayton said, noting the DOH will receive notices about those cases, which counts as “morbidity” for South Dakota.

The DOH will provide an update to its website starting Monday with more information about cases in schools and universities, Clayton said Thursday without mentioning any specifics.

“As students are going back to (schools), we want to make sure that individuals go back safely,” Clayton said. “Just because they may have started the school year last year in a different manner, (they should still take) proper precautions” such as social distancing and wearing a mask, he said.

Two new fatalities, 125 new cases

The DOH reported two new coronavirus fatalities Thursday. The two men who died were from Davison and Minnehaha counties, and were in their 60s and 80s.

The state also reported 125 new COVID-19 cases Thursday including 13 in Pennington County, seven in both Meade and Custer counties, and one new case each in Butte and Lawrence counties.