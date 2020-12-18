Limited visitation to resume Monday at Monument Health hospitals

Beginning Monday, Dec. 21, hospitalized patients at all five Monument Health hospitals will once again be able to have a visitor at their bedside.

In addition, patients who come to Monument Health for emergency medical care, surgery or other procedures will be able to have someone with them.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Yet visitation will still be restricted due to the continuing threat of COVID-19, and all visitors will be screened prior to entering any Monument Health facility. Visiting hours at the hospitals will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Patients will be limited to one visitor at a time. In addition, all visitors must be masked. The detailed visitor policy is available at monument.health/visitor-policy.

Opening Monument Health hospitals and emergency departments to visitors in Custer, Lead-Deadwood, Rapid City, Spearfish and Sturgis is part of a phased approach to meeting patient needs while keeping patients and caregivers safe from the spread of COVID-19, the hospital system said.

“There is proven therapeutic value in having someone at your bedside when you’re ill," Dr. Brad Archer, chief medical officer, said. "That’s especially true during the holiday season. Throughout the pandemic, we’ve been cautious about balancing the emotional needs of our patients with the safety of all patients and caregivers. Given recent COVID-19 trends, we think it’s time to return to a one-visitor policy.”

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1