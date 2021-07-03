Lives lost from COVID-19 honored at Memorial Park

Two hundred flags sit alongside the bank of the pond at Memorial Park in downtown Rapid City, each one representing 11 South Dakotans who died from COVID-19.
Ritchie Nordstrom, a Rapid City Council member but acting as a private citizen, organized the silent memorial.
“I think the main reason I’m trying to do this is to acknowledge the people that passed because of COVID,” he said. “Here in South Dakota, there’s very little recognition for the people that passed because of COVID. This is just my small way of acknowledging that people did die because of COVID.”
Nordstrom and multiple volunteers placed the flags Friday morning. Prayers were said for those who lost a loved one.
More than 2,000 South Dakotans have died from complications of COVID-19, the virus that spread rapidly across the globe beginning March 2020.
Nordstrom said it’s also a way to encourage people to get vaccinated, especially with the COVID-19 Delta variant continuing to spread. The CDC reports that the Delta variant was first identified in India and shows increased transmissibility.
The South Dakota Department of Health announced Wednesday that the Delta variant was present in the state in an Edmunds County resident.
Nordstrom said inspiration for the silent memorial came from when 400 electric lamps lined the Reflecting Pool in Washington, D.C. in memory of American lives lost to the virus.
He said it took a while to get the project together, and the weekend of Independence Day just happened to work out. He said he filed a permit with the city and found the 200 South Dakota state flags in Wisconsin.
Nordstrom said people are welcome to add pictures of those who died to the flag display, but those would have to be taken down by 5 p.m. Monday. All the flags will be removed by that time as well.
