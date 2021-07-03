Lives lost from COVID-19 honored at Memorial Park

Two hundred flags sit alongside the bank of the pond at Memorial Park in downtown Rapid City, each one representing 11 South Dakotans who died from COVID-19.

Ritchie Nordstrom, a Rapid City Council member but acting as a private citizen, organized the silent memorial.

“I think the main reason I’m trying to do this is to acknowledge the people that passed because of COVID,” he said. “Here in South Dakota, there’s very little recognition for the people that passed because of COVID. This is just my small way of acknowledging that people did die because of COVID.”

Nordstrom and multiple volunteers placed the flags Friday morning. Prayers were said for those who lost a loved one.

More than 2,000 South Dakotans have died from complications of COVID-19, the virus that spread rapidly across the globe beginning March 2020.

Nordstrom said it’s also a way to encourage people to get vaccinated, especially with the COVID-19 Delta variant continuing to spread. The CDC reports that the Delta variant was first identified in India and shows increased transmissibility.