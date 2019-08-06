Last year, Scouts across the country including a crew from the Black Hills Area Scout Council were disappointed to learn that a wildfire had forced the closure of the Philmont Scout Ranch in Cimarron, New Mexico. They had spent a year planning, saving, training and working toward their high adventure backpacking hike.
The Philmont Scout Ranch, founded in 1938, encompasses 140,177 acres in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains of New Mexico and is visited annually by approximately 23,000 scouts from all over the United States.
The local Scouts were disappointed but promised either a refund or a new date for 2019. As there is a three-year waiting list and a lottery for the troops wanting to attend, this was a huge relief. Most of the original Scouters were able to reschedule, and on August 1, the 2019 Crew of 11 Scouts ages 14 to 17 and three adult leaders headed out from Rapid City for a 12 day, 56-mile backpacking adventure.
Along that 56-mile hike they will also experience rock climbing and rappelling, rifle muzzle loading, and fly tying and fishing. Other highlights will include Mt. Phillips (11,736 ft) and the fabled Tooth of Time (9,003 ft) peaks.
You have free articles remaining.
The crew has been training for the hike with several “shakedown” hikes including a local one-day 23-mile hike with full pack (weighing 35-50 lbs.) and one to the Cloud Peak Wilderness Area of the Big Horns. In all, they have logged more than 100 hiking miles in preparation for the adventure. The Crew is comprised of boys from Troops 88, 131, 72, 320 and 44. The boys were responsible for picking the overall trek itinerary and will be responsible for navigating the trails, setting up the camp, and preparing the food. The youth elected leader is known as a crew chief. Their crew chief this year is Trevor Keierleber.
The successful completion of the Philmont hike and several hours of conservation and service work will make them eligible for the prized 50-miler award, the Arrowhead Award, and the “We all Made It” plaque.
Crew 803-G has a full schedule planned for the trip down as well as the trip back. On the way down, they plan to tour the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs. On the way back they plan to zip-line, enjoy Elitch Gardens in Denver, and take in a Rockies Baseball game.