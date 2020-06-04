Lottery to offer 7,500 tickets for Trump's visit to Mount Rushmore on July 3

Despite expecting thousands of visitors, no social distancing measures will be put in place for the event as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to ripple through the state. Active cases of coronavirus have remained over 1,000 since May 8 in South Dakota. There were 1,020 active cases as of Thursday, when the Department of Health reported two more coronavirus deaths, bringing the number to 64 in the state.

“We did have a plan originally for social distancing,” Noem said. “We do not anticipate doing any social distancing activities during the celebration. What I’m going to continue to ask people to do is if you’re sick, stay home. If you’re in the vulnerable population and you’re worried about the virus, then you should stay home.”

Hagen said the number of 7,500 attendees was agreed upon before COVID-19 with the input of the National Park Service, Department of Interior, and state and local officials.

“When the fireworks were at Rushmore before, we know at times they described it as a ‘free-for-all,’” Hagen said. “It was really hard to manage thousands of more people at that event. That number was agreed upon by all partners, and it is a very manageable number.”