Loud American Roadhouse employees test positive for COVID-19

A kitchen employee at the Loud American Roadhouse in Sturgis tested positive for COVID-19 on the last day of the motorcycle rally and several other staff members have tested positive since then, according to a spokesman.

The kitchen employee "does not generally interact with the public as a part of their duties," Dean Kinney, president and CEO of Homeslice Media, which manages Loud American Roadhouse, said Wednesday in an email to the Journal.

Kinney also said other employees tested positive in a post-rally mass testing event in Sturgis. Kinney did not say how many tested positive but said some were symptomatic and others asymptomatic.

Loud American Roadhouse decided to close "until such a time as we were able to know the results of the mass post-rally testing," he said, noting the venue was closed for "an entire week" and reopened Tuesday.

