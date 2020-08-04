Lower testing numbers yield fewer new cases Tuesday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lower testing numbers brought fewer new cases of coronavirus in South Dakota on Tuesday. The state reported 59 new cases on 733 tests — an 8 percent positive rate.

A Codington County man over 80 became the 136th death in the state. There have been 68 men and 68 women who have died from COVID-19 illnesses in South Dakota. There are 42 people in the hospital across the state — up three from Monday's report.

There have been 9,079 positive tests in the state and 935 of those cases are still active — down 11 from Monday.

Pennington County reported three new cases on 40 tests. There are 848 total positive tests and 123 active cases in the county. Oglala-Lakota, Fall River and Meade counties all added two new cases Tuesday on a combined 32 tests. Lawrence, Custer and Butte counties reported no new infections on a total of seven tests.

Minnehaha County led the way on new cases with 25. Davison County reported five new cases and Turner County added four. Lincoln County added three and Union, Clay and Brookings counties reported two new cases each.

Brookings, Deuel, Roberts, Spink and Yankton counties all reported one new case.

Children under 19 made up 12 of the 59 new cases in the state Tuesday and people in their 20s accounted for 15 more. Only three people over 70 tested positive Tuesday.