ELKTON | A 69-year-old man died Monday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash west of Elkton in eastern South Dakota.
The South Dakota Highway Patrol said a 2004 Ford F-150 pickup was westbound when it made a U-turn at the intersection of 484th Avenue and state Highway 13. As it was eastbound, it crossed the centerline and came into the path of a westbound 1998 Ford Conventional semi truck and trailer loaded with gravel. The pickup struck the trailer and went into the ditch.
The pickup driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene. The semi driver was wearing a seat belt and was not injured.