Man whose mother died at an Avantara facility says it's a 'mystery' how she got COVID-19

Ron Langseth's mother, Yonne, died one month ago after contracting COVID-19 at Avantara Arrowhead. She was one of 45 residents who contracted the virus and one of five who died from it.

Langseth, born and raised in Rapid City with his brother, Ross, said it's unclear how his 80-year-old mother got sick.

"It befuddles me how they may have gotten it," he said of the nursing home, which like most long-term care facilities has been on lockdown since March. "I still have a hard time understanding that."

Langseth last visited his mom in January, which was before he, his mother and the world began self-quarantining to avoid exposure to the coronavirus. Langseth said she seemed healthy then.

"When the coronavirus hit, of course, we had a pretty great worry," he said. "We thought since they're not letting people in (to nursing homes), in theory it should be a pretty safe place. So, it's still kind of a mystery to me on how this developed."

He said his mom suffered a stroke in her early 60s, which left her half-paralyzed, but "mom was somebody who persevered." Yonne continued living independently until she fell Thanksgiving weekend in 2018 and had to be hospitalized after lying on the ground for two days.