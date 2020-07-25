Man whose mother died at an Avantara facility says it's a 'mystery' how she got COVID-19

Ron Langseth's mother, Yonne, died one month ago after contracting COVID-19 at Avantara Arrowhead. She was one of 45 residents who contracted the virus and one of five who died from it.
Langseth, born and raised in Rapid City with his brother, Ross, said it's unclear how his 80-year-old mother got sick.
"It befuddles me how they may have gotten it," he said of the nursing home, which like most long-term care facilities has been on lockdown since March. "I still have a hard time understanding that."
Langseth last visited his mom in January, which was before he, his mother and the world began self-quarantining to avoid exposure to the coronavirus. Langseth said she seemed healthy then.
"When the coronavirus hit, of course, we had a pretty great worry," he said. "We thought since they're not letting people in (to nursing homes), in theory it should be a pretty safe place. So, it's still kind of a mystery to me on how this developed."
He said his mom suffered a stroke in her early 60s, which left her half-paralyzed, but "mom was somebody who persevered." Yonne continued living independently until she fell Thanksgiving weekend in 2018 and had to be hospitalized after lying on the ground for two days.
By then, Langseth had retired, planning to take care of his mother as much as he could in person. Two weeks after retiring, he found out he had cancer, making it difficult for him and his brother to take care of their mother in South Dakota while they lived in Alaska and Idaho, respectively.
We had "mixed feelings all along" about moving our mom to Avantara for rehabilitation after she fell "because my brother and I didn't really want our mom to be in such a facility," Langseth said.
He wasn't aware of the documents showing the history of infection control issues, but said he was aware of the poor cleanliness of the facility.
"When she was put in, we enveloped a lot of trust in the fact that hopefully it was a place that would take good care of her," Langseth said. "She was kind of cantankerous about it, but we didn't really have another solution."
Concerns about care
Avantara Arrowhead specializes in caring for people in need of medical and rehabilitative treatment. Yonne Langseth was moved there almost two years ago after she fell, and her son said he initially believed the staff would help his mom get back on her feet.
"Prior to being in there, she was never in a wheelchair," Langseth said. "I'm not sure they worked very hard to get her out of a wheelchair. I think sometimes it's easier for them to have people who are non-mobile than mobile. That's just my opinion."
Langseth said his mom never regained enough strength to walk independently again even though she walked for several years after her stroke.
"Our ultimate goal was that she wanted to live in her own house again," he said. "It seemed to me that it's easier for them to just have people on wheelchairs so they can push them around from place to place."
Other concerns for cleanliness and staff training issues arose over a year ago when Langseth's daughter visited her grandma at Arrowhead. Yonne's false teeth fell out, and a nurse picked them up off the floor and put them immediately back in her mouth without cleaning them, Langseth said.
"My youngest daughter was appalled and angry and didn't know what to do," he said. "I filed a complaint with the social worker in charge of my mother. I don't know necessarily whether that resulted in any improvements. Things like that would often worry you."
The brothers tried to discuss other options for long-term care facilities with their mom earlier in her care, but "even when we talked about trying to go to a different home, she was like 'nope, I like it here,'" Langseth said, noting his mother, who had either dementia or Alzheimer's, likely thought she would get to go back to home soon.
"The end of her life was kind of frustrating in the fact that it wasn't where she wanted to be," he said.
'Something amiss'
After reading the news about outbreaks at both Avantara Arrowhead and Avantara Saint Cloud in Rapid City, Langseth said "obviously something is amiss in terms of quality care in a pandemic." He said he requested a quality care review on Tuesday to learn more about the procedures and routines that were taken at the facility in the last weeks of his mom's life.
Langseth also said it was difficult to communicate with his mother about the severity of the pandemic, considering her memory issues. He said she told him that sometimes they had to stay in their rooms during the initial lockdown of COVID-19, and sometimes they didn't.
Tatiana Johnson, regional director of operations for Legacy Healthcare which oversees the local Avantara facilities, said the nursing homes both sent letters to residents and families notifying them of the presence of COVID-19 in each facility.
Johnson said both facilities utilized a private call-in hotline to provide regular updates to families about how "each facility is fighting COVID-19, the measures they are taking to keep everyone as safe as possible, and cumulative updates regarding residents and staff," adding that she's unsure how COVID-19 got into each facility.
Langseth said four residents had to share one bathroom among them and thinks that may have contributed to the spread of coronavirus.
"What my brother was told, and he shared it with me, that the lady next door had the virus and then my mom she possibly contracted it by use of the bathroom," he said. "She was exposed, and that's why they put her and her roommate" in the COVID-19 ward of the nursing home.
Langseth said his mother originally tested negative for coronavirus, but thinks that she wasn't tested before being moved to the COVID-19 ward.
"One of the questions I asked, because I know isolation is extremely important in terms of staying away from people, was did my mother have her own room then?" he asked. "You'd think common sense would say you should have your own room if you're exposed and quarantining. She didn't. She shared the room with another client, even when she was shifted to the COVID-19 ward. It doesn't make any good sense to me."
During her illness, Yonne was eventually hospitalized at Monument Health when her fever reached 104 degrees and she had blood pressure issues, Langseth said.
A nurse at the hospital helped connect Langseth to his mom by holding the phone to her ear so they could speak. He said that even though his mom was muddling her words, he was able to make out her closing comments.
"She always told my brother and I that even if she's mad at us, she'd say 'I love you and I'll talk to you tomorrow,'" he said.
Yonne died on June 25 of COVID-19 at Monument Health.
"Sadly enough, she's probably in a better place now," Langseth said.
Langseth said it is obvious that there's an issue with Avantara after two COVID-19 outbreaks occurred almost simultaneously and after learning of the multiple infection control issues.
"Hopefully, they're looking inside at themselves going 'hey, what can we do differently? Something's not right,'" Langseth said. "At one facility, that's understandable, that can happen anywhere in the world. But to me, when it popped up in another facility, that was pretty alarming that procedures, routine and even staff training might be insufficient in terms of how to deal with this pandemic."
"I just hope this doesn't happen to somebody else's mom or dad."
