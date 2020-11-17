Masks for Rapid City campaign shifts to make masks for RCAS students

The Masks for Rapid City project will now focus on making masks for area students, and will be led by Rapid City Area Schools.
When the few remaining face mask-making kits Western Dakota Tech (WDT) has left are sewn and the masks distributed, the college’s coordinated portion of the Masks for Rapid City project will have resulted in 50,000 masks for the community.
“This has been a fantastic effort by our community to benefit the people of Rapid City. We cannot thank everyone enough for all they have done," Stephanie Mayfield, one of the Mask Project Coordinators and Director of the West River Area Health Education Center, said. “When we started this project at Western Dakota Tech in April 2020, there was a large community need for face masks to help in the effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19. At that time local area medical providers needed masks, as did immunocompromised members of the community, and you couldn’t purchase masks the way we can now – seven months later. The generosity of area foundations and businesses and the hard work by hundreds of volunteers have resulted in washable/reusable masks people are still receiving and wearing today.”
Once Masks for Rapid City filled the requested health care and immunocompromised individual mask requests, masks were made and donated to thousands of individuals and many organizations and businesses.
Some to receive masks have included Monument Health, Community Health Center of the Black Hills, Rapid City Medical Center, Great Plains Tribal Leaders Health Board, Rapid City Area Schools, Pennington County Jail, Pennington County Search and Rescue, Children’s Home Society, Addiction Recovery Center, Avantara Nursing Homes, St. Elizabeth Seton and WAVI.
As there is less of a need for adult masks that can be purchased more readily locally now and Rapid City Area Schools needs more face masks for students, the school district will now head the Masks for Rapid City project from mask-making kits to distribution of completed masks.
As Masks for Rapid City, WDT coordinated the purchasing and pre-washing of the mask fabric; mask-making kit assembly; and completed masks drop-off, mask post washing, and distribution. Each kit included three yards of fabric (most batik), one spool of thread, 20 knit ties, and two instruction packets with patterns. Adult mask kits produced 20 individual face masks and the children’s kits produced 36 individual face masks.
The last of Western Dakota Tech’s mask-making kits, and masks, are available now at the college’s front entrance. First-come, first-serve. For more information, call Shirley Fletcher, RCAS Executive Assistant, at (605) 394-4031.
