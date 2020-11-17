Masks for Rapid City campaign shifts to make masks for RCAS students

“This has been a fantastic effort by our community to benefit the people of Rapid City. We cannot thank everyone enough for all they have done," Stephanie Mayfield, one of the Mask Project Coordinators and Director of the West River Area Health Education Center, said. “When we started this project at Western Dakota Tech in April 2020, there was a large community need for face masks to help in the effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19. At that time local area medical providers needed masks, as did immunocompromised members of the community, and you couldn’t purchase masks the way we can now – seven months later. The generosity of area foundations and businesses and the hard work by hundreds of volunteers have resulted in washable/reusable masks people are still receiving and wearing today.”