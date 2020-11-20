 Skip to main content
Mass COVID-19 testing time slots still open for DOH event at fairgrounds
Testing 1.jpg

Vehicles line up Friday at a mass testing event at the Central States Fairgrounds in Rapid City.

 Kent Bush Journal Staff

A steady stream of cars made its way to the Pennington County Fairgrounds on Friday as 794 people sought COVID-19 tests in a free mass testing event hosted by the state health department.

The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) and the South Dakota National Guard facilitated the testing on Friday and will continue testing people who register for a test through Monday. The DOH said the testing site will accommodate between 750 to 1,500 people over the next three days.

Registration is still open for all remaining testing dates, including from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Monday. Testing in Rapid City is at the Central States Fairgrounds, 800 San Francisco Street, in the Kjerstad Event Center parking lot with access off of Center Street.

To get tested for COVID-19 at the fairgrounds, patients must pre-register at www.DoINeedACOVID19Test.com or at the state’s COVID-19 website, covid.sd.gov/testing, to schedule a testing time. Patients are instructed to register for this testing online and print off a voucher to get tested at their designated time.

Results will be sent to patients in three to five business days over email, the DOH said. Testing locations use a self-administered nasal swab for specimen collection, which allows individuals to swab their own nose under the guidance and supervision of medical staff from the DOH and South Dakota National Guard.

Testing is open to the general public, and people don’t have to live in the community to get tested, the DOH said. Asymptomatic people have been able to get tested at the mass testing drive-through locations.

Those seeking COVID-19 tests on Saturday are advised to note multiple events are taking place at the fairgrounds. While testing continues at the event center, Feeding South Dakota is also hosting their turkey giveaway at the Midway parking lot and asks drivers to be mindful of where they need to go for the separate events.

