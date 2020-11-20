Mass COVID-19 testing time slots still open for DOH event at fairgrounds

Results will be sent to patients in three to five business days over email, the DOH said. Testing locations use a self-administered nasal swab for specimen collection, which allows individuals to swab their own nose under the guidance and supervision of medical staff from the DOH and South Dakota National Guard.

Testing is open to the general public, and people don’t have to live in the community to get tested, the DOH said. Asymptomatic people have been able to get tested at the mass testing drive-through locations.

Those seeking COVID-19 tests on Saturday are advised to note multiple events are taking place at the fairgrounds. While testing continues at the event center, Feeding South Dakota is also hosting their turkey giveaway at the Midway parking lot and asks drivers to be mindful of where they need to go for the separate events.