Mass testing at long-term care facilities shows ‘less than half of one percent’ have COVID-19

Reinicke said the staff member was asked to self-quarantine at home and will return to work in a couple of days.

“She still to this day has shown no signs and has been feeling fine,” Reinicke said. “Her family members are feeling fine. We erred on not having her come back to work and wait this out. We are very pleased with the results.”

Reinicke said without help from the DOH, which offered to help pay for testing in all long-term care facilities from state funds, it would have cost $100 for each resident and staff member to get their COVID-19 test processed.

“For us, it would have been a significant cost, and we appreciate the support of the state on that,” Reinicke said.

He said the mass testing was helpful because “it verified to us that all of our steps and protocols in place were working and gave us a good starting point of knowing at this given time that this is where we’re at.”

Mass testing would only happen there again if there was an outbreak among residents or staff, he said, noting a plan is in place for each facility with specifics for each location in the event of an outbreak.