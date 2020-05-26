Meade County Commission OKs variance for Keystone XL pipeline labor camp near Faith

Rabern said in an email to the Journal there was an issue about whether or not the building permit was renewed in October 2019 for six months.

In February 2020, the commissioners granted a six-month extension, which expired April 24, according to the agenda.

“Keystone applied for a variance allowing a new permit to issue without paying the fee of $200,000 a second time,” Rabern said in the email.

Taylor said the COVID-19 pandemic has slowed construction of the pipeline.

He said construction would resume in the third quarter of 2020 and civil work and underground plumbing would be done in fall so mobile units for housing could be delivered and set up. Construction would then shut down for winter and resume in spring 2021 with the expectation it would be occupied by next summer.

Pipeline construction in the county would not occur until 2021, he said.

The pipeline can only be completed if TC Energy wins an appeal after a federal judge in Montana recently cancelled a key permit from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers that's needed to build across hundreds of streams, wetlands and other water bodies along its route, according to a May 21 AP story.

