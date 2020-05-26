Meade County Commission OKs variance for Keystone XL pipeline labor camp near Faith

Meade County commissioners approved a variance request Tuesday to extend a building permit to construct a workforce camp for TransCanada Keystone Pipeline/TC Energy with a caveat of increased building fees.
The Opal Temporary Workforce Camp will be located near Faith in northeastern Meade County next to the Cheyenne River Reservation. In an email to the Journal, Sara Rabern, a spokesperson from TC Energy, said plans for the camp are still being developed.
Meade County commissioners approved the request 4-1, pending the payment of the difference between the 2018 permit cost and the 2020 permit cost, which is about $16,000.
According to the agenda, the original one-year building permit granted in October 2018 expired Oct. 24, 2019, after facing a court injunction.
The injunction, which was issued in November 2018 and blocked construction of the Keystone XL Pipeline, was lifted in June 2019 by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, according to the Associated Press.
Bill Taylor with TransCanada, who attended the meeting over the phone, said although the injunction was lifted, construction was not restarted for various reasons that he did not list.
Rabern said in an email to the Journal there was an issue about whether or not the building permit was renewed in October 2019 for six months.
In February 2020, the commissioners granted a six-month extension, which expired April 24, according to the agenda.
“Keystone applied for a variance allowing a new permit to issue without paying the fee of $200,000 a second time,” Rabern said in the email.
Taylor said the COVID-19 pandemic has slowed construction of the pipeline.
He said construction would resume in the third quarter of 2020 and civil work and underground plumbing would be done in fall so mobile units for housing could be delivered and set up. Construction would then shut down for winter and resume in spring 2021 with the expectation it would be occupied by next summer.
Pipeline construction in the county would not occur until 2021, he said.
The pipeline can only be completed if TC Energy wins an appeal after a federal judge in Montana recently cancelled a key permit from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers that's needed to build across hundreds of streams, wetlands and other water bodies along its route, according to a May 21 AP story.
