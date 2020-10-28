Medical, recreational marijuana on Nov. 3 ballot

Drey Samuelson, political director of South Dakotans for Better Marijuana Laws, pointed to a 2018 statistic that one in 10 arrests in the state were for marijuana violations.

“It’s obvious that if it’s legalized for adults, law enforcement would not be arresting those people and it opens up our criminal justice system,” Samuelson said. “A fair amount of them go to prison. If it’s legal, our law enforcement officers will not arrest those people and it will free them up to work on more serious crimes.”

Owen said the laws could decriminalize marijuana and address law enforcement costs, but that “you don’t need to make pot available to reduce the cost of incarceration.”

“One of the most persuasive reasons to support Constitutional Amendment A is that it will generate $250 million in tax revenue by 2030, half of which will go to public schools,” Samuelson said.

Owen estimates that 50 to 60 more agents would have to join the Department of Revenue if Constitutional Amendment A passes, which he said might cost the state the first $5 million to $8 million in earnings from salaries alone.