Medical, recreational marijuana set to pass in South Dakota; Deadwood sports betting moves forward

With more than 78% of precincts reporting, South Dakota was projected to pass all three ballot measures with 53% supporting recreational marijuana, 58% supporting sports betting in Deadwood and 69% supporting medical marijuana.
Initiated Measure 26 will legalize the medical use of marijuana if the Legislature creates laws regulating its use. Constitutional Amendment A will legalize, regulate and tax marijuana and require the Legislature to pass laws regarding hemp and medical marijuana. Constitutional Amendment B allows sports wagering in Deadwood.
Per state law, each constitutional amendment or initiated measure that wins a simple majority is effective as of July 1.
Local support for each measure was strong, as 31% of precincts reported in Pennington County, 59% of voters supported A, 60% voted yes on B and 73% voted yes on IM26.
In other West River counties, 58% of Lawrence County voters favored A, 62% voted yes on B and 70% voted yes on IM26. 52% of Meade County voters favored A, 60% voted yes on B and 66% voted yes on IM26.
Custer County voters did not favor Amendment A, with 52% voting no, but passed B with 54% and IM26 with 64%. Butte County voters also did not favor Amendment A as 53% voted no but favored B with 55% and IM26 with 61%.
"Passage of Amendment A will mean kids won't have their lives ruined by possessing a small amount of marijuana," Drey Samuelson, political director of South Dakotans for Better Marijuana Laws, said. "It will lead to a huge economic boom in South Dakota. (Passing) proves to South Dakotans that not all power in this state resides in Pierre. If the Legislature or governor refuse to listen to us, we have the power to make change without them."
Gov. Kristi Noem and the state Legislature could overturn IM26 as the state did in 2017 with IM22, an anti-corruption measure voters had initiated and approved in 2016. Noem has said she opposes both IM26 and Constitutional Amendment A.
David Owen, president and chief lobbyist of the South Dakota Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said the most significant sign that the opposition group, No Way on Constitutional Amendment A, had a successful strategy was that IM26 is passing with nearly 70% of the vote but A is passing with little over half of the vote. Owen had said the group was neutral on the issue of medical marijuana.
"I have ultimate respect for South Dakota voters. If they put both of these forward, you've got to implement them," Owen said. "I don't know what the Legislature is going to do. I suspect there's going to be a lot of implementation issues that are going to have to be dealt with" for IM26.
Samuelson said Friday in anticipation of election results that it’s difficult to predict what the South Dakota Legislature could do “with any accuracy,” but that he can “almost guarantee” that the Legislature will “immediately pounce” on IM26 similarly to how it approached IM22 in 2017.
“Clearly, South Dakotans from very diverse backgrounds are supportive of this, and we want to make sure that the voice of the people is heard and respected in Pierre,” Brendan Johnson, a former U.S. attorney for South Dakota, said Friday.
Sports betting in Deadwood
As many as 58% of South Dakotans voted to pass Constitutional Amendment B, which authorizes the Legislature to enact a law allowing sports wagering in Deadwood. Under federal law, the amendment also extends to reservation casinos.
“Obviously, we're very encouraged by this. This is pacing a little bit better than we did in 2014 with craps and roulette,” Mike Rodman, executive director of the Deadwood Gaming Association, said. “We're thankful to the voters of South Dakota for giving Deadwood this opportunity. We will reach out to the administration to see if they want to start working on some draft legislation for the 2021 session.”
The constitution allowed roulette, keno, craps, limited card games and slot machines in Deadwood. Now, the Legislature is authorized to include wagering on sporting events as a type of gaming allowed in Deadwood.
