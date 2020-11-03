Medical, recreational marijuana set to pass in South Dakota; Deadwood sports betting moves forward

"Passage of Amendment A will mean kids won't have their lives ruined by possessing a small amount of marijuana," Drey Samuelson, political director of South Dakotans for Better Marijuana Laws, said. "It will lead to a huge economic boom in South Dakota. (Passing) proves to South Dakotans that not all power in this state resides in Pierre. If the Legislature or governor refuse to listen to us, we have the power to make change without them."

Gov. Kristi Noem and the state Legislature could overturn IM26 as the state did in 2017 with IM22, an anti-corruption measure voters had initiated and approved in 2016. Noem has said she opposes both IM26 and Constitutional Amendment A.

David Owen, president and chief lobbyist of the South Dakota Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said the most significant sign that the opposition group, No Way on Constitutional Amendment A, had a successful strategy was that IM26 is passing with nearly 70% of the vote but A is passing with little over half of the vote. Owen had said the group was neutral on the issue of medical marijuana.