Monument Health allows one support person during clinic visits

Monument Health began to allow patients at outpatient or urgent care clinics to be accompanied by one support person on Monday. Previously, support people were not allowed due to the risk of COVID-19 transmission and exposure.

If the patient is under 18, the support person should be a parent or legal guardian. Urgent care patients and their support person will be asked to park in the clinic parking lot, call the number posted and then wait in their vehicle until they're called in.

If a waiting room or other patient area is too crowded to maintain social distancing, or if the patient requires isolation, the support person might be asked to wait outside during the clinic visit.

The new policy is part of the hospital system's phased reopening of facilities that were closed to visitors to protect staff and patients from the spread of coronavirus.

On July 20, patients at the John T. Vucurevich Cancer Care Institute were allowed one visitor. On July 27, hospitalized patients and those visiting emergency departments could have one visitor or support person.

Health officials at the hospital system said the policy could be updated if there's a change in the rate of community spread of coronavirus in Monument Health's service area.