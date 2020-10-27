Monument Health among state medical associations urging mask compliance

South Dakota’s three largest hospital systems — Monument Health, Sanford and Avera — and the state’s medical association are urging residents to wear masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19 as active cases have nearly tripled in October.
The hospital systems and medical association are part of a larger group calling for mask compliance, citing concerns for surging cases, and hospitalizations in the state and wider region.
The group said it was not seeking a mask mandate from the state or city governments, but it is calling on state residents to manage health care resources and workforce so the state can help those who are hospitalized.
Dr. Benjamin Aaker, president of the South Dakota State Medical Association, said the group supports keeping the state open and the safest way to do that is to social distance and wear masks. Masking can also help businesses stay open and retain workforce, he said.
“Masking is a simple act that each one of us can participate in, and it can save lives,” Aaker said. “If you mask, that life could be your mother, father, your friend or even your own (life).”
The group held a press conference in Sioux Falls on Tuesday morning and invited reporters to attend in-person or message questions to a public information officer over Zoom but only took three questions.
Those behind the message of “Mask Up South Dakota” include the following:
South Dakota State Medical Association (SDSMA)
Monument Health
Sanford Health
Avera Health
South Dakota Nurses Association (SDNA)
South Dakota Association of Healthcare Organizations (SDAHO)
South Dakota Municipal League
South Dakota Chamber of Commerce & Industry
Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce
Associated School Boards of South Dakota
School Administrators of South Dakota
Great Plains Tribal Leaders Health Board
The following organizations also support the effort:
AARP South Dakota
American Cancer Society
American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network
Black Hills District Medical Society
Community HealthCare Association of the Dakotas (CHAD)
District 7 Medical Society (Sioux Falls and surrounding communities)
Humphreys Forum: A Collaboration of Sioux Falls Infectious Disease Physicians
Huron District Medical Society
Immunize South Dakota
Mitchell District Medical Society
Pierre District Medical Society
South Dakota Academy of Family Physicians
South Dakota Academy of Ophthalmology
South Dakota Chapter, American Academy of Pediatrics
South Dakota Chapter, American College of Emergency Physicians
South Dakota Chapter, American College of Physicians
South Dakota Chapter, American College of Surgeons
South Dakota Council of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry
South Dakota Pathology Society
South Dakota Pharmacy Association
South Dakota Psychiatric Association
South Dakota Public Health Association
South Dakota Section, American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology
South Dakota Society of Anesthesiologists
Yankton District Medical Society
