Monument Health among state medical associations urging mask compliance
The South Dakota State Medical Association, Monument Health and other groups are asking South Dakotans to mask up amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

South Dakota’s three largest hospital systems — Monument Health, Sanford and Avera — and the state’s medical association are urging residents to wear masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19 as active cases have nearly tripled in October.

The hospital systems and medical association are part of a larger group calling for mask compliance, citing concerns for surging cases, and hospitalizations in the state and wider region.

The group said it was not seeking a mask mandate from the state or city governments, but it is calling on state residents to manage health care resources and workforce so the state can help those who are hospitalized.

Dr. Benjamin Aaker, president of the South Dakota State Medical Association, said the group supports keeping the state open and the safest way to do that is to social distance and wear masks. Masking can also help businesses stay open and retain workforce, he said.

“Masking is a simple act that each one of us can participate in, and it can save lives,” Aaker said. “If you mask, that life could be your mother, father, your friend or even your own (life).”

The group held a press conference in Sioux Falls on Tuesday morning and invited reporters to attend in-person or message questions to a public information officer over Zoom but only took three questions.

Those behind the message of “Mask Up South Dakota” include the following:

  • South Dakota State Medical Association (SDSMA)

  • Monument Health

  • Sanford Health

  • Avera Health

  • South Dakota Nurses Association (SDNA)

  • South Dakota Association of Healthcare Organizations (SDAHO)

  • South Dakota Municipal League

  • South Dakota Chamber of Commerce & Industry

  • Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce

  • Associated School Boards of South Dakota

  • School Administrators of South Dakota

  • Great Plains Tribal Leaders Health Board

The following organizations also support the effort:

  • AARP South Dakota

  • American Cancer Society

  • American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network

  • Black Hills District Medical Society

  • Community HealthCare Association of the Dakotas (CHAD)

  • District 7 Medical Society (Sioux Falls and surrounding communities)

  • Humphreys Forum: A Collaboration of Sioux Falls Infectious Disease Physicians

  • Huron District Medical Society

  • Immunize South Dakota

  • Mitchell District Medical Society

  • Pierre District Medical Society

  • South Dakota Academy of Family Physicians

  • South Dakota Academy of Ophthalmology

  • South Dakota Chapter, American Academy of Pediatrics

  • South Dakota Chapter, American College of Emergency Physicians

  • South Dakota Chapter, American College of Physicians

  • South Dakota Chapter, American College of Surgeons

  • South Dakota Council of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry

  • South Dakota Pathology Society

  • South Dakota Pharmacy Association

  • South Dakota Psychiatric Association

  • South Dakota Public Health Association

  • South Dakota Section, American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology

  • South Dakota Society of Anesthesiologists

  • Yankton District Medical Society

