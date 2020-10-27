Monument Health among state medical associations urging mask compliance

South Dakota’s three largest hospital systems — Monument Health, Sanford and Avera — and the state’s medical association are urging residents to wear masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19 as active cases have nearly tripled in October.

The hospital systems and medical association are part of a larger group calling for mask compliance, citing concerns for surging cases, and hospitalizations in the state and wider region.

The group said it was not seeking a mask mandate from the state or city governments, but it is calling on state residents to manage health care resources and workforce so the state can help those who are hospitalized.

Dr. Benjamin Aaker, president of the South Dakota State Medical Association, said the group supports keeping the state open and the safest way to do that is to social distance and wear masks. Masking can also help businesses stay open and retain workforce, he said.

“Masking is a simple act that each one of us can participate in, and it can save lives,” Aaker said. “If you mask, that life could be your mother, father, your friend or even your own (life).”