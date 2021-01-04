Monument Health announces it will expand COVID-19 testing this month

Monument Health announced Monday that it will expand testing criteria to include more asymptomatic people by mid-January.

The laboratory will also continue to support the state's effort to test more of the population through mass testing events in the coming weeks and months, the hospital system said Monday in a press release.

Availability of testing supplies has improved in recent weeks, Emily Leech, Monument Health director of Laboratory Services, said.

“Going forward, we hope we’re not going to see some of the supply constraints we’ve had in the past,” Leech said. “Monument Health supports increased testing, and we’re doing everything we can to increase testing in our communities.”

As of Jan. 1, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services changed its diagnosis codes for COVID-19 testing, which will impact the reimbursement policies of public and private health insurers.

Testing for patients with COVID-19 symptoms will continue to be covered by most health insurers. For asymptomatic patients who have planned surgery, are being transferred to another health care facility or have known exposure to a COVID-19-positive person, testing will continue to be covered as it has in the past.