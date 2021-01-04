Monument Health announces it will expand COVID-19 testing this month

Monument Health announced Monday that it will expand testing criteria to include more asymptomatic people by mid-January.
The laboratory will also continue to support the state's effort to test more of the population through mass testing events in the coming weeks and months, the hospital system said Monday in a press release.
Availability of testing supplies has improved in recent weeks, Emily Leech, Monument Health director of Laboratory Services, said.
“Going forward, we hope we’re not going to see some of the supply constraints we’ve had in the past,” Leech said. “Monument Health supports increased testing, and we’re doing everything we can to increase testing in our communities.”
As of Jan. 1, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services changed its diagnosis codes for COVID-19 testing, which will impact the reimbursement policies of public and private health insurers.
Testing for patients with COVID-19 symptoms will continue to be covered by most health insurers. For asymptomatic patients who have planned surgery, are being transferred to another health care facility or have known exposure to a COVID-19-positive person, testing will continue to be covered as it has in the past.
However, for people who are required to get a COVID-19 test before travel, returning to work or returning to school, the new CMS diagnosis code means that it may not be covered by their health plan and that the test will have to be paid out of pocket.
Monument Health has COVID-19 testing available at its western South Dakota clinics and hospitals in Custer, Lead-Deadwood, Rapid City, Spearfish and Sturgis. Monument Health is also offering a test that includes COVID-19, Influenza A, Influenza B and Respiratory Syncytial Virus from a single patient sample in their emergency departments and inpatient units.
“This will be a valuable test moving into the influenza season,” said Leech. “Providers will be able to quickly identify if one of these viruses is causing their patient’s illness.”
Since March, Monument Health has conducted more than 73,000 COVID-19 tests in western South Dakota, peaking at nearly 16,000 in November and dropping to 8,600 in December. Statewide, testing also decreased in December.
Positivity rates remain high, about 20 percent on a seven-day average in December. The rate is lower than November’s 25 percent. Leech said ideally, a community’s positivity rate should be below 5 percent.