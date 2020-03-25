Monument Health caregiver with COVID-19 came into contact with 112 individuals

A patient who tested positive for coronavirus at Monument Health was also a caregiver there who worked in the cancer care institute.

People at the highest risk for contracting severe and fatal symptoms for COVID-19 include immunocompromised individuals, which includes those undergoing cancer treatments.

Paulette Davidson, CEO and President of Monument Health, estimated Wednesday at a press conference that the patient, who has only been identified as a woman, came into contact with 100 patients, 10 other caregivers and two physicians. Most patients were in an ambulatory area, she said.

She also said the patient's exposure was related to travel somewhere within the U.S.

Davidson said Monument Health first learned of the positive test result Tuesday and immediately began working through its protocols to identify who came into contact with the caregiver.

The caregiver had to provide a list of everyone she came into contact with, which was sent to the state Department of Health (DOH). The DOH is investigating the situation and has contacted each individual that the patient was in contact with to notify them of their exposure.