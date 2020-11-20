Monument Health doctor supports mask mandate in Rapid City

Dr. Shankar Kurra, vice president of medical affairs for Monument Health, said he supports the recent calls for a mask mandate in Rapid City.

“There’s no controversy about using a face mask in the scientific literature,” Kurra said at a Friday meeting of the Black Hills press club. “We have plenty of evidence right now… that it protects others, but more importantly, it protects you. It’s a good thing to wear the mask.”

Kurra also said universal face masking can prevent people from getting a more severe case of COVID-19.

“Folks who wear masks universally get a very mild form of the disease because they’re exposed to a smaller load of the contagion,” he said. “You’re not getting a huge exposure to a huge viral dose. When you get mild exposure, you end up getting a very mild form of the disease.”

Since the pandemic first hit the state in early March, Monument Health has seen a steady increase of inpatients.

Kurra said the hospital system saw one case a day in April, then 15 cases in May until it saw a rise in June of 38 cases a day, 19 in July, 17 in August and a “sudden, sustained increase” since then with 26 in September, 42 in October and nearly 80 per day in November.