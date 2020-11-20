Monument Health doctor supports mask mandate in Rapid City

Dr. Shankar Kurra, vice president of medical affairs for Monument Health, said he supports the recent calls for a mask mandate in Rapid City.
“There’s no controversy about using a face mask in the scientific literature,” Kurra said at a Friday meeting of the Black Hills press club. “We have plenty of evidence right now… that it protects others, but more importantly, it protects you. It’s a good thing to wear the mask.”
Kurra also said universal face masking can prevent people from getting a more severe case of COVID-19.
“Folks who wear masks universally get a very mild form of the disease because they’re exposed to a smaller load of the contagion,” he said. “You’re not getting a huge exposure to a huge viral dose. When you get mild exposure, you end up getting a very mild form of the disease.”
Since the pandemic first hit the state in early March, Monument Health has seen a steady increase of inpatients.
Kurra said the hospital system saw one case a day in April, then 15 cases in May until it saw a rise in June of 38 cases a day, 19 in July, 17 in August and a “sudden, sustained increase” since then with 26 in September, 42 in October and nearly 80 per day in November.
Kurra also said those who recover from COVID-19 and survive the disease may experience a “long form of the disease” that affects mental, physical and other abilities.
While Kurra said the COVID-19 death rate is relatively low at less than 3%, “what is really dangerous is how quickly it spreads.”
South Dakota’s response to the pandemic was “doing a good job” until the state saw an influx of tourism to the Black Hills, Kurra said.
“That’s our strength, but it’s also our weakness because you get folks coming with illnesses,” he said. “The best thing we can do is wear a mask, keep our social distance, avoid enclosed places which have poor ventilation, which basically means most bars and restaurants unfortunately. There’s an economic toll to this, but the price we pay not just in deaths but in folks that see after effects of the disease are the reason we need to stay vigilant.”
