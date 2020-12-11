Monument Health expects Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine to arrive next week

Moderna is expected to receive its EUA in the coming weeks. The next step is a Dec. 17 meeting of the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Moderna could begin shipping its vaccine shortly after, on the heels of the Pfizer rollout. More COVID-19 vaccines are in various stages of development and could be available in coming months, Monument Health said.

The DOH has directed the state’s three large health care systems — Sanford Health, Avera and Monument Health — to use a phased approach to administer the vaccine.

Phase 1A will prioritize front-line health care workers who work with COVID-19 patients each day, in addition to staff at nursing homes and long-term care centers.

Monument Health said it estimates more than 3,000 people in western South Dakota qualify for the 975 initial doses, but new shipments are expected to arrive regularly in the coming weeks. Both vaccines require a second dose 21 (Pfizer) or 28 days (Moderna) after the first shot.