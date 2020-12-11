Monument Health expects Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine to arrive next week

Monument Health announced Friday it expects deliveries of the new COVID-19 vaccine will arrive next week.
The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) has said the initial shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will be administered to front-line health care workers in Rapid City and Sioux Falls hospitals.
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) expects to grant an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to Pfizer for the vaccine on Saturday. The first box of 975 doses are anticipated to arrive early next week, if approved. The day after the doses arrive, Monument Health will begin administering the vaccine.
“This will be an historic day," Monument Health CEO Paulette Davidson said. "COVID-19 has caused so much illness and disruption throughout much of 2020, and these vaccines will mark the beginning of the end of this pandemic."
Davidson said it’s important to note it will take months to manufacture enough doses for widespread public vaccination, "so we must continue to take precautions against the spread of COVID-19."
Moderna is expected to receive its EUA in the coming weeks. The next step is a Dec. 17 meeting of the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee.
Support Local Journalism
Moderna could begin shipping its vaccine shortly after, on the heels of the Pfizer rollout. More COVID-19 vaccines are in various stages of development and could be available in coming months, Monument Health said.
The DOH has directed the state’s three large health care systems — Sanford Health, Avera and Monument Health — to use a phased approach to administer the vaccine.
Phase 1A will prioritize front-line health care workers who work with COVID-19 patients each day, in addition to staff at nursing homes and long-term care centers.
Monument Health said it estimates more than 3,000 people in western South Dakota qualify for the 975 initial doses, but new shipments are expected to arrive regularly in the coming weeks. Both vaccines require a second dose 21 (Pfizer) or 28 days (Moderna) after the first shot.
The largest hospital system on the west side of the state said it won't mandate vaccines for caregivers, but that Monument Health will "strongly encourage all of those in the priority groups to consider taking it."
The next priority group for vaccination are full-time emergency medical service providers, because "a healthy medical workforce is needed in order to care for the most vulnerable members of the community," Davidson said.
Phase 1B includes older adults in congregate housing, anyone with medical conditions that put them at risk for COVID-19 complications, and first responders such as law enforcement officers.
In Phase 2 and later phases, smaller providers, private clinics, rural health providers, pharmacies and employers will be able to administer the vaccine to the public.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!