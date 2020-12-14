Monument Health gives first COVID-19 shots to hospital staff

Monument Health administered its first five COVID-19 vaccines Monday to front line health care workers, the first of 975 doses the hospital was allotted from the South Dakota Department of Health (DOH).
Avera was the first to vaccinate a South Dakota resident Monday morning. Both Avera and Monument received their shipments before 10:30 a.m. Monday, and the DOH reported Sanford Health would receive theirs Tuesday. Sanford Health vaccinated health care workers in Bismarck first on Monday.
"I'm feeling great on so many levels," Dr. Stephen Dick, who has worked in Monument Health's emergency room with COVID-19 patients since March, said after getting his shot.
"Here's to 2021 being a better year," ICU nurse George Sazama said as he received the vaccine.
"It feels good to get the shot... it felt like a flu shot, nothing special about it," ICU nurse Chris Eisenzimmer said. Working with COVID-19 patients since March has been "trying, it's been difficult, but it's another day at work. We come here to take care of everybody, and we do the best that we can."
Eisenzimmer said he would still urge the public to wear a mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19 until vaccines are widely available to the public because "the more people that wear a mask, the more people vaccinate, the better off everyone is going to be."
"It's just like any other (shot), like the flu vaccine, maybe easier," COVID-19 ICU nurse Joe Squillace said of his vaccine. "I feel a great sense of relief. It signals to me, the beginning of the end of all of this."
Squillace said once he gets his second dose of the vaccine, he will have less "underlying stress" about the potential to bring COVID-19 home to his parents in their 60s, or to his wife, who is pregnant.
All five of the staff at Monument Health who got the vaccine Monday were instructed to return for their second dose in 21 days.
Dan Daly, a spokesman, said Monument Health plans to continue vaccinating front line health care workers from Pennington County starting 7 a.m. Tuesday. The first to receive the vaccine will be those working directly with COVID-19 patients.
Monument Health is setting up clinics to vaccinate groups of front line health care workers and staff from long-term care facilities this week at the Rapid City Hospital. Both groups will split the remaining 970 doses evenly — half to hospital staff, half to long-term care staff, Dana Darger, director of pharmacy, said.
"This is history in the making," Dr. Shankar Kurra, vice president of medical affairs for Monument Health, said Monday after the first vaccines were given to his colleagues. "This is a historic day for the Black Hills to give the very first COVID-19 vaccine to our first front line care givers."
Kurra said there hasn't been any event like this vaccine roll-out in the history of medicine, comparable only to penicillin's discovery in 1940, "but this is bigger than that."
Until all front line health care workers are vaccinated in Phase 1A — the hospital system estimates 3,000 people in western South Dakota qualify for this phase — vaccines will next go to residents of long-term care facilities and first responders in Phase 1B. Kurra said almost all front line caregiver staff at Monument Health have signed up to get the vaccine.
Kurra said he expects the Moderna vaccine to arrive as fast as the Pfizer vaccine did after it received its emergency use authorization (EUA) from the Food and Drug Administration. Moderna may receive its EUA by Dec. 22, he estimates.
"Please be patient," Kurra said, estimating the vaccine may not be widely available to the public until late spring. "Even if you do get the vaccine, continue to wear the mask and continue to do your distancing, wash your hands, don't gather in crowds. Follow all the safety measures until we can get the vaccine out to all the vulnerable population."
