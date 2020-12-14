Monument Health gives first COVID-19 shots to hospital staff

Eisenzimmer said he would still urge the public to wear a mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19 until vaccines are widely available to the public because "the more people that wear a mask, the more people vaccinate, the better off everyone is going to be."

"It's just like any other (shot), like the flu vaccine, maybe easier," COVID-19 ICU nurse Joe Squillace said of his vaccine. "I feel a great sense of relief. It signals to me, the beginning of the end of all of this."

Squillace said once he gets his second dose of the vaccine, he will have less "underlying stress" about the potential to bring COVID-19 home to his parents in their 60s, or to his wife, who is pregnant.

All five of the staff at Monument Health who got the vaccine Monday were instructed to return for their second dose in 21 days.

Dan Daly, a spokesman, said Monument Health plans to continue vaccinating front line health care workers from Pennington County starting 7 a.m. Tuesday. The first to receive the vaccine will be those working directly with COVID-19 patients.