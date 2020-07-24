Monument Health hospitals to allow visitors again beginning Monday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Beginning Monday, hospitalized patients at all five Monument Health hospitals will again be able to have visitors at their bedside, the health care system announced Friday.

In addition, patients who come to Monument Health for emergency medical care, surgery or other procedures will be able to have someone with them, according to a press release.

However, due to the threat of the COVID-19 virus, visitation will be restricted. Visiting hours at the hospitals will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Patients will be limited to one visitor at a time and two visitors in a 24-hour period. In addition, all visitors must be masked. Children under age 16 may visit a hospitalized parent or guardian if accompanied by an adult. The visitor policy is available at monument.health/visitor-policy.

Opening Monument Health hospitals and emergency departments to visitors in Custer, Lead-Deadwood, Rapid City, Spearfish and Sturgis is part of a phased approach to meeting patient needs while keeping patients and caregivers safe from the spread of COVID-19, the press release said.