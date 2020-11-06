Monument Health: Increasing COVID-19 cases, staff shortage contribute to stress on hospital system

As the state reported Monument Health hospitals were caring for 80 COVID-19 patients alone Friday and as Pennington County officials reported the hospital system was significantly stressed and on "divert status" Thursday, the hospital system put out a press release explaining the situation as COVID-19 cases increase.
Monument Health cites increasing COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations in western South Dakota and a "continued nursing shortage across the nation" as two main reasons for the stressed capacity in the health system.
Staff and caregivers continue to be out sick with COVID-19, but "like everyone else" they were exposed to COVID-19 in community settings, not at the hospital "where they are protected by masks, gloves and PPE," Nicole Kerkenbush, chief nursing officer, said.
"Our caregivers are not immune to COVID-19," Kerkenbush said. "We’ve been short-staffed at times because some of our caregivers are recovering at home from COVID-19 or other infections.”
Monument Health said it's facing the same staffing shortages as hospitals across the nation, which makes the competition to recruit caregivers "fierce."
To keep up with demands for care, Monument Health has hired 255 registered nurses, compared to 204 in 2019. Recruiting during a national pandemic is much more challenging, the health system said.
Another 251 nursing support team members, such as patient care champions, have been hired since January. During the same time in 2019, 180 nursing support positions were filled, Monument Health said.
However, the demand for medical services continues to increase at a more rapid pace than recruitment, John Pierce, president of the Rapid City hospital, said.
"Many clinical recruits have to relocate here, which takes time," Pierce said. "We also see an increasing number of our own caregivers out with COVID-19, mirroring the community transmission trend."
Keeping up with care
To accommodate more patients and free up more beds, Monument Health opened part of its COVID-19 surge space this week, known as the "prairie" unit, to house non-COVID-19 patients with low medical needs until arrangements can be made for discharge. The unit is more modest, divided by curtains rather than walls.
The space can fit 152 beds for patients, but as of Friday was set up to accommodate 35 patients. Nurse leaders are staffing the unit until extra staff can be assigned to the area later in November, Monument Health said.
The Black Hills hospital system has averaged 240 adult patients per day at the Rapid City hospital alone compared to an average of 214 patients per day during the same period in 2019 and 199 patients in 2018, Pierce said.
"Today, we have 93 COVID-19 patients in our hospitals, which is a new record high,” Pierce said Friday. "At this time, our limiting factor is not beds, it’s staffing. We’re serving more people than we’ve ever served before. We’ve been aggressively recruiting and hiring registered nurses and support staff since the beginning of the year."
Health care systems are stretched to capacity throughout the region, Monument Health said.
"This includes a greater need for intensive care, thus requiring additional nurses trained for the intensive care unit (ICU). The current patient population also requires additional specialists, including lab technicians and respiratory therapists, who are also in high demand," Pierce said.
During 2020, Monument Health hospitalized patients have required higher levels of advanced care. According to the CDC, the average COVID-19 patient is hospitalized between 10 and 13 days, compared to the average hospital stay of 4.5 days for non-COVID-19 patients.
Monument Health reports longer hospital stays for its non-COVID-19 patients compared to previous years due to delayed care throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, which resulted in more severe illnesses for those patients.
Discharges and transfers
The medical staff strives to discharge patients as quickly as it’s appropriate and safe, to make it possible for patients to recover at home, Monument Health said.
"It’s proven that patients heal faster and better when they’re home and with their loved ones," Nita Dunham, senior director of case management, said. "We want to help patients get home in a safe and efficient manner while we work through a new normal with discharges."
The discharge process at Monument Health has also changed because of COVID-19.
Prior to the pandemic, Monument Health transferred 120 to 130 patients per month to long-term care facilities. However, because these facilities also faced COVID-19 challenges, these transfers decreased to between 70 and 80 per month, and these patients remain hospitalized until facilities can accept them.
Since July 1, the Rapid City Hospital transfer center has accepted nearly 2,000 patients from 24 other hospitals in Nebraska, Wyoming and across western South Dakota, representing 89% of the total transfer requests received.
Patient transfer requests that were not accepted were due to high patient volumes and no available staffed bed, or specialized patient care needs, Monument Health said.
Monument Health activated its Rapid City Hospital incident command center this week, and "all hands are on deck to come up with creative solutions," it said.
"No matter the role — bedside care or support services — we appreciate our teams and their commitment to delivering high-quality health care for our region. If you see a healthcare worker, please take the time to thank them,” Pierce said.
