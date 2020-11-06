Monument Health: Increasing COVID-19 cases, staff shortage contribute to stress on hospital system

To keep up with demands for care, Monument Health has hired 255 registered nurses, compared to 204 in 2019. Recruiting during a national pandemic is much more challenging, the health system said.

Another 251 nursing support team members, such as patient care champions, have been hired since January. During the same time in 2019, 180 nursing support positions were filled, Monument Health said.

However, the demand for medical services continues to increase at a more rapid pace than recruitment, John Pierce, president of the Rapid City hospital, said.

"Many clinical recruits have to relocate here, which takes time," Pierce said. "We also see an increasing number of our own caregivers out with COVID-19, mirroring the community transmission trend."

Keeping up with care

To accommodate more patients and free up more beds, Monument Health opened part of its COVID-19 surge space this week, known as the "prairie" unit, to house non-COVID-19 patients with low medical needs until arrangements can be made for discharge. The unit is more modest, divided by curtains rather than walls.