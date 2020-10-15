Monument Health launches online COVID-19 test scheduler

Patients with symptoms of COVID-19 can now go online and schedule drive-up tests at a Monument Health location in Custer, Lead-Deadwood, Rapid City, Spearfish or Sturgis.

Until now, all patients had to schedule their tests by calling Monument Health’s Nurse Triage Line. The new online option is for patients who do not need to speak with a nurse, but have symptoms and want to schedule a test.

The Nurse Triage Line will continue to be a resource for patients who have questions, complex cases or a need to schedule an in-person or telemedicine doctor visit. They can also schedule diagnostic tests. In addition, the Nurse Triage Line staff will continue to operate the Care Companion program, which closely monitors COVID-19 patients who are treating themselves at home.

Since it launched this spring, the Nurse Triage Line has received about 40,000 calls. Nurses have guided patients through testing and treatment throughout much of the COVID-19 pandemic. In recent weeks, however, the Nurse Triage Line has been extremely busy as the number of cases has increased and as children return to school.

