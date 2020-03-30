Monument Health launches telemedicine service

Monument Health has launched a new system that brings the doctor to the patient via telemedicine.
This measure arrives as COVID-19 makes it increasingly difficult for patients to visit the doctor during self-quarantines and while social distancing.
With phone or video conferencing, patients can get medical care directly from their physicians and advanced practice providers without leaving home.
“With telemedicine we can keep our patients safely at home while remaining connected to their providers and ensuring the care they need is maintained,” said Stephanie Lahr, M.D., Chief Information Officer and Chief Medical Information Officer at Monument Health. “We can also protect our staff and providers.”
The system launched at primary care clinics in all Monument Health markets including Spearfish, Rapid City, Custer, Hot Springs, Hill City, Sturgis, Lead-Deadwood, Buffalo, Wall, Belle Fourche and Newcastle, Wyoming. Specialty clinics will also offer the services. Patients who want to make a telemedicine appointment should call their clinic.
Providers go through telemedicine training before taking their first video visits. A Monument Health telemedicine visit is similar to an in-clinic appointment using videoconferencing. Patient and doctor talk about symptoms, treatments, prescriptions and other health questions the patient has.
A record of the visit is kept in the Epic electronic health records system, and the patient can review the visit in MyChart, Epic’s patient portal.
The telemedicine initiative is part of a broader Monument Health program to serve its communities while protecting individuals from possible COVID-19 exposure. Other projects include the online COVID-19 assessment tool on the Monument Health website, the Nurse Triage line for patients who believe they might be infected and drive-thru testing sites that allow patients to be tested without leaving their vehicles.
