Monument Health launches telemedicine service

Monument Health has launched a new system that brings the doctor to the patient via telemedicine.

This measure arrives as COVID-19 makes it increasingly difficult for patients to visit the doctor during self-quarantines and while social distancing.

With phone or video conferencing, patients can get medical care directly from their physicians and advanced practice providers without leaving home.

“With telemedicine we can keep our patients safely at home while remaining connected to their providers and ensuring the care they need is maintained,” said Stephanie Lahr, M.D., Chief Information Officer and Chief Medical Information Officer at Monument Health. “We can also protect our staff and providers.”

The system launched at primary care clinics in all Monument Health markets including Spearfish, Rapid City, Custer, Hot Springs, Hill City, Sturgis, Lead-Deadwood, Buffalo, Wall, Belle Fourche and Newcastle, Wyoming. Specialty clinics will also offer the services. Patients who want to make a telemedicine appointment should call their clinic.