Monument Health names new VP of human resources

Trina Allen has been promoted to Vice President of Human Resources for Monument Health, western South Dakota’s largest employer.

Allen will lead a division that meets the human resource needs of more than 5,000 physicians and caregivers at five hospitals and more than 30 clinics and specialty centers across the region. The Human Resources team administers services such as compensation, benefits, employee health and wellbeing, recruitment, talent development, workforce diversity, spiritual care and the Children’s Center.

“A successful human resource strategy and the continuous progress that results in a positive organizational culture is critical for our success. This takes a senior leader that has the passion, energy and dedication to create progress for our organization,” said Paulette Davidson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Monument Health. “I am delighted to announce that Trina has accepted the position of Vice President of Human Resources.”

Allen has worked as a Human Resources professional in Rapid City for over 20 years. She started with the Monument Health organization in April 2015. Over the past five years she has successfully grown in her responsibilities becoming a Manager, Director and now Vice President.