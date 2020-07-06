Monument Health offers at-home care for COVID-19 patients

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

For patients who test positive for COVID-19 and can recover at home, Monument Health has launched a new program to provide for them.

The COVID Care Companion Program is an interactive tool that enables personalized care through the MyChart website, mobile app or personalized phone call. Patients with COVID-19, or who have been recently discharged from the hospital with a positive test result, will be offered tools to participate in the home monitoring program.

Patients who are enrolled will need a pulse oximeter and thermometer to check their symptoms each day to log into the MyChart system.

If a patient can’t access the MyChart or can’t fill out the online questionnaire, a nurse will call them daily to monitor their symptoms.