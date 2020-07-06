Monument Health offers at-home care for COVID-19 patients

For patients who test positive for COVID-19 and can recover at home, Monument Health has launched a new program to provide for them.
The COVID Care Companion Program is an interactive tool that enables personalized care through the MyChart website, mobile app or personalized phone call. Patients with COVID-19, or who have been recently discharged from the hospital with a positive test result, will be offered tools to participate in the home monitoring program.
Patients who are enrolled will need a pulse oximeter and thermometer to check their symptoms each day to log into the MyChart system.
If a patient can’t access the MyChart or can’t fill out the online questionnaire, a nurse will call them daily to monitor their symptoms.
Patients are asked to monitor shortness of breath, cough, weakness, lack of appetite, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, anxiety or depression, fever, fatigue, and loss of taste or smell. Patients will also be asked to log and upload their temperature, pulse, blood pressure and oxygen saturation.
Monument Health nurses check the charts daily and will contact a patient who has any new or worsening symptoms, like a fever of 100.3 or higher or a blood oxygen level of 92 percent or lower. Patients are enrolled in the COVID Care Companion program for 14 days. If patients need monitoring beyond that time, the program can be extended.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.